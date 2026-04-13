Job Announcement - Assistant Attorney General - Bismarck

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Position No: 125-28876

Position Title: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs General Counsel

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience. Click for Total Rewards Calculator

Closing Date: April 27, 2026

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: 500 North 9th Street, Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Matthew Sagsveen, Director, Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division

Summary of Work:

The Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the state of North Dakota, and the Attorney General’s Office serves more than 70 state agencies, boards, and commissions, as well as the University System. The Attorney General is dedicated to deliver the highest quality professional and ethical legal services to state officials, agencies, and people of the state of North Dakota.

The Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division, a division of the North Dakota Office of Attorney General, is seeking an experienced attorney to lead and manage a legal portfolio including complex oil and gas, property, energy law, and other natural resources cases as assigned.

Typical duties for this position may include working collaboratively with the division director and attorneys on the following tasks:

• Facilitate strong working relationships with state agency clients and stakeholders

• Legal research, writing, discovery, motion practice, document preparation, and trial or hearing preparation

• Represent clients in administrative and civil proceedings

• Administrative hearing officer

• Administrative case management and tracking

• Appellate advocacy

• Manage clients’ legal operations

• Respond to legal correspondence

• Monitor, draft, and review legislation, and provide legislative testimony as needed

• Manage outside counsel

The Ideal Candidate:

• Has at least two years of experience, preferably in the oil and gas or natural resources related industry.

• Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

• Self-motivated to conduct research, analyze complex legal issues, and ensure accuracy of work.

• Has excellent organizational skills.

• Demonstrates an ability to provide sound judgment including the ability to think critically, identify, break down and evaluate complex legal issues, and write in a concise and logical manner.

• Thrives on solving and managing unique or unprecedented legal questions and issues.

• Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable and work on significant issues impacting North Dakota.

Division staff are given the opportunity to participate in local, regional, and national training courses for topics such as general counsel training, advanced litigation skills such as deposition training, appellate advocacy, e-discovery, and negotiations.

In addition to the monthly salary based upon experience and demonstrated competency, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined benefit retirement plans, as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, and the option to contribute to a medical spending account. The position also includes annual and sick leave benefits.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Location of Work:

The Division office is centrally located in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota bar.

2. 2+ years of experience is preferred.

3. Experience in the oil and gas or natural resources related industry is preferred, but not required.

4. High ethical standards and a clean disciplinary record.

5. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

6. Advanced interpersonal skills needed to work well with the public.

7. The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State of North Dakota.

8. Ability, demonstrated in previous employment experience or otherwise shown, to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with clients, colleagues, and supervisors.

9. Excellent time management and organization skills.

10. Proven ability or potential to produce excellent legal work product.

11. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform assistant attorney general tasks.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis. The Office of Attorney General does not provide sponsorships.

Application package must be received by 11:59 PM on the closing date listed on the opening. TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTE ONLINE AT: www.nd.gov/careers

Documents to be submitted:

• Resume

• Cover letter with a summary that clearly explains how the applicant's work experience is related to the summary of work and minimum/preferred qualifications

• 3 Professional References

• College Transcripts (copies or unofficial versions are acceptable for the initial application process but when the top candidate is given a conditional employment offer, they are required to present official transcripts)

The North Dakota Office of Attorney General prohibits candidates from plagiarizing any portion of their employment application and interview process to include responses to questions in which you must provide a narrative and/or verbal response. You must create your own responses originally and not copy or adapt them from other sources. While the North Dakota Office of Attorney General encourages you to create your narratives and interview responses with great care, including correct use of grammar and style, you are prohibited from using any artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-assisted tool, to include but not limited to ChatGPT. Any information you provide during the application and interview process is subject to verification. The North Dakota Office of Attorney General will discontinue your candidacy if we find you have violated this prohibition on use of AI tools in the application and interview process.

All hiring decisions are subject to approval by the Attorney General. No offer of employment is final or binding until approved by the Attorney General.

Anyone needing assistance or accommodations during any part of the application or interview process please contact Ashley, Office of Attorney General: E-mail: [email protected]; phone: (701) 328-1256 or TTY: 1-800-366-6888.

• Learn more about Office of Attorney General at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/

• Learn more about Employment Benefits at: https://www.nd.gov/omb/public/careers/team-nd-benefits

• Visit North Dakota State government: http://www.nd.gov

To learn more about living in North Dakota, visit https://findthegoodlife.com

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.