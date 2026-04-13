Job Announcement: Term Law Clerk to a United States Magistrate Judge - Fargo

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 26-06

Position: Term Law Clerk to a United States Magistrate Judge

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Starting Salary Range: $74,678 - $106,437 (JSP 11/1 – 13/1)

Closing Date: Open until filled

POSITION OVERVIEW: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking one full-time Law Clerk for a two-year term beginning August 2027 and ending August 2029. The position is located in the chambers of U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal, Fargo, North Dakota. Principal duties of the position include the following:

Researching substantive issues of federal and state law;

Drafting legal opinions and orders;

Assisting with case management responsibilities, including preparation for criminal and civil court proceedings and general docket management tasks;

Attending court proceedings;

Interacting with court staff, attorneys, and others in a professional and courteous manner; and

Performing other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: The successful applicant must have graduated from a law school on the approved list of either the American Bar Association or the Association of American Law Schools and must have one or more of the following attributes:

Standing within the upper third of the law school class;

Experience writing for law review, a law school publication, or other scholarly journal; or

Proficiency in legal studies, which in the opinion of the appointing judge, is the equivalent of one of the above. Some examples of criteria that are considered the equivalent include special high-level honors for academic excellence in law school, such as election to the Order of the Coif or the Order of Barristers, winning a moot court or trial advocacy team competition or membership on a moot court or trial advocacy team that represented the law school in competition with other law schools, participation in a law school clinical program, having had a previous clerkship, or having had an externship or internship with a judge that included substantive work.

The successful applicant must also be a United States citizen or a lawful permanent resident seeking citizenship.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health insurance, and Health Savings Accounts) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay.

MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court. Applicants selected for in-person interviews must travel at their own expense. The successful applicant must submit to a criminal background check. All court employees are at-will employees, and therefore the appointee may be removed from the position at any time. Employees must adhere to a code of ethics and conduct, which is available to applicants upon request.

HOW TO APPLY: Submit a cover letter, resume, law school transcript, and completed application for judicial branch employment, Form AO-78 (available at Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment)). via email to [email protected]. All documents should be in .pdf format.