Job Announcement: Paralegal - Office of Disciplinary Counsel
-
General Summary or Purpose
-
This recruitment is for a part-time position working 20 hours per week with benefits provided.
Interested applicants must submit the following: 1) resume; 2) cover letter with a summary explaining how the applicant's work experience is related to the responsibilities and essential functions and minimum/preferred qualifications; 3) three professional references; and 4) writing sample.
If you are drawn to legal research, analyzing, and writing in completing investigations, this opportunity may be right for you.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.
- Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.
- Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.
- Deliberately and thoroughly analyzes work and applies rules.
- Demonstrates an ability to identify and evaluate key concepts and facts.
- Thrives on having a constant workload and working independently.
- Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.
The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:
Requires the following:
- Two years of experience as a paralegal or legal assistant or equivalent job duties.
- Preference given to persons with legal office experience.
Testimonials/Work FAQs/Interesting Facts/Code of Conduct
Career Opportunities/Working at the ND Court System
-
Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
-
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Disciplinary Counsel
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Paralegal-Disciplinary Counsel is responsible for investigating allegations of ethical misconduct by lawyers.
- Interviews complainants, respondent attorneys, and any witnesses.
- Performs legal research and conducts legal analysis for review by an attorney.
- Prepares draft investigative reports, memorandums of interviews, legal documents, letters, and other correspondence for review by attorneys.
- Uses communication skills to effectively deal with various personalities and issues arising from complaints.
- Organizes and prioritizes work.
- Meets deadlines.
- Maintains files and calendars.
- Performs other miscellaneous duties as assigned by the Disciplinary Counsel.
-
Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements
-
Requires two years of experience as a paralegal or legal assistant or equivalent job duties. Preference given to persons with legal office experience.
-
Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements
-
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to conduct legal research and analysis of complex legal issues which will be reviewed by an attorney.
- Excellent time management and organization skills.
- The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote the time and energy necessary to conduct complete investigations.
- Knowledge and skills in the use of computers for preparing letters, legal documents, reports, memorandums, data entry, and other correspondence and forms. Experience with Microsoft Word and Outlook required.
- Requires a high degree of confidentiality and a high degree of communication skills to deal with complainants, respondent attorneys, potential witnesses, and the general public.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.