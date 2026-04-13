Job Announcement: Paralegal - Office of Disciplinary Counsel

This recruitment is for a part-time position working 20 hours per week with benefits provided.

Interested applicants must submit the following: 1) resume; 2) cover letter with a summary explaining how the applicant's work experience is related to the responsibilities and essential functions and minimum/preferred qualifications; 3) three professional references; and 4) writing sample.

If you are drawn to legal research, analyzing, and writing in completing investigations, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly analyzes work and applies rules.

Demonstrates an ability to identify and evaluate key concepts and facts.

Thrives on having a constant workload and working independently.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Requires the following:

Two years of experience as a paralegal or legal assistant or equivalent job duties.

Preference given to persons with legal office experience.

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