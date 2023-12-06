Dive into a Glamorous World of Romance with Kiki Astor's Sizzling New Release "Low Season In St. Tropez"
My goal is to offer readers an escape into a world where love is as intricate and beautiful as the design of a luxury yacht.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging as a fresh and exciting voice in the realm of romance novels, Kiki Astor debuts her latest masterpiece, "Low Season In St. Tropez." This scintillating addition to her "Creme de la Creme" series is not just a book; it's a passport to a world of luxury, love, and unexpected twists – the perfect getaway for any holiday reader.
— Kiki Astor, Author "Low Season in St. Tropez"
"Low Season In St. Tropez" weaves the irresistible tale of Constance Morgan, a curvy yacht designer grappling with ADHD and a labyrinth of romantic entanglements. Her life takes a dramatic turn when a winter project in St. Tropez, her last chance to save her professional reputation, brings her face-to-face with Lorenzo, her charismatic Italian ex, rekindling old flames and igniting new challenges.
"Writing this book was like creating a cocktail of glamour, heartache, and self-discovery," Kiki Astor shares. "My goal is to offer readers an escape into a world where love is as intricate and beautiful as the design of a luxury yacht."
Kiki Astor's books are known for their blend of spicy romance and luxurious settings. Her narratives not only captivate the heart but also provide a glimpse into the exclusive lifestyle of the elite. With her unique, vibrant voice, Astor has quickly become a must-read author for anyone looking for an indulgent romantic escape.
"Low Season In St. Tropez" is the perfect read for those craving a mix of warmth, wealth, and wanderlust. It's more than just a romance novel; it's an experience, a journey to the heart of St. Tropez's winter charm.
Available now at Kiki Astor's Website, on Amazon and on Apple Books, this book is the ideal companion for cozy nights in or sunny beach days.
About Kiki Astor:
A new, vibrant force in the romance genre, Kiki Astor brings fun and freshness to her storytelling. With her captivating tales set in the world's most opulent locales, Astor has quickly established herself as a go-to author for readers seeking both luxury and heart in their romance novels. When not writing, she's the beloved Auntie Kiki on TikTok, sharing insights into the high life and old money etiquette. https://kikiastor.com/
Official Book Trailer for Kiki Astor's "Low Season in St. Tropez"