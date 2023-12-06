NCEC Showcase by Elite Talent Football Returns to Metro Atlanta Area on February 3rd, 2024
The Camp where Stars are Found!!”LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCEC National College Evaluation Camp Showcase put on by Elite Talent Association and Derrick Tatum Camp will take place on February 3rd Atlanta. Event will be held At Mceachern High School in Powder Springs GA.
— Derrick Tatum Army Bowl Director
This event has typically drawn top names with notable previous attendees including Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Brown, Trayvon Mullen, Mecole Hardman, Trayvon Mullen and others. This camp is the first Major camp of the year in the Southeast and Georgia and has been the springboard for recruits to get exposure. This year owner Derrick Tatum and his team will be hosting a camp full of stars..
Past top Recruits that are prospering in College Like Ricky White UNLV (Biletnikoff award finalist) Nations Top WR in NCAA, Javon Baker 1st All-Conference Big 12. Kool-Aid Mckinstry Projected 1st Rd pick in upcoming draft.
This Camp has had over 500 students recieve offers affter attending this camp.
Top Current Prospects that attended the camp in the past.
Julian Lewis #1 2026 committed USC QB Broke GA Records.
Anquan Fegans #2 Safety in USA Fegans was a top Performer last year at the Camp.
Martels Carter 4 star and many many others have attended this camp..
Players will perform the 40 Yard Dash, Broad Jump, Pro Agility Shuttle and drills then do 1v1.
Top Middle School players will be invited to the Middle School All-American team.
Top High School Players will be added to All-American Watchlist
This Camp is for 5th-8th graders
And 9th-12th graders.
All Players will be added to the Army Bowl All-American watchlist.
Register HERE https://qrs.ly/k5e0892
