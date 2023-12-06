Tronix3D Champions Sustainability with the Nexa3D QLS230 Printer

Tronix3D boosts efficiency and sustainability with their new Nexa3D QLS230 printer, minimizing waste, with a 24-hour cycle time for cost-effective solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tronix3D announced the addition of the Nexa3D QLS230 printer to their facility. This strategic initiative was crafted to achieve a highly desirable balance of efficiency and sustainability within their additive manufacturing processes.

The Nexa3D QLS230 sets a new standard by utilizing lightly used discarded HP MJF PA12 material, which would otherwise be considered waste. This innovative approach reduces the environmental footprint and optimizes the printing processes, giving Tronix3D an edge in a rapidly changing industry.

Historically, Tronix3D has operated at fusing densities between 7% and 12%, creating an 8% to 13% surplus of used powder per build. The Nexa3D QLS230, however, is designed to consume 100% of this surplus material in its build process, ensuring zero waste on projects. This approach produces parts with a unique, slightly off-white hue, further contributing to its distinctiveness.

One of the key advantages of the Nexa3D QLS230 is its impressive cycle time of just 24 hours, compared to other printers’ minimum 48-hour cycle. Additionally, the QLS230 requires only two hours for cooling, further improving Tronix3D’s turnaround time for their clients. This exceptional efficiency allows them to increase their daily output and streamline their operations.

The Nexa3D QLS230 is an open platform, accommodating more than 10 qualified nylon and metal fusion materials. In addition to these materials, it excels with recycled powders from HP and EOS, enhancing operational sustainability and expanding material choices.

Aside from its sustainability features, the Nexa3D QLS230 offers lower operating costs than other printers in the professional SLS 3D printing market due to a powder refresh rate of just 20%. With the added ability to use third-party materials, this printer delivers unmatched value for Tronix3D’s industrial 3D printing needs.

"At Tronix3D, we've always been driven by the desire to innovate, ensuring we meet the unique needs and challenges of various industries," said Michael Vindler, Owner and CEO of Tronix3D. "Our latest initiative, the introduction of the Nexa3D QLS230 printer, is a testament to this commitment."

About Tronix3D

Tronix3D is a leading contract-based Additive Manufacturing company dedicated to providing exceptional low-volume production and prototype parts for a diverse range of industries. Their comprehensive services encompass mechanical design and consulting, specifically tailored to the unique requirements of additive manufacturing. Leveraging cutting-edge printing technologies such as HP Multijet Fusion (HPMJF), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Stereolithography (SLA), Tronix3D delivers high-quality, precision-engineered solutions for their valued clients in the robotics, energy, medical, and defense sectors. Tronix3D prides itself on its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that partners receive the best possible project results.

