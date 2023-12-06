PLUSnxt Adds Relativity Contracts to Legal Tech Stack

PLUSnxt Adds Relativity Contracts

PLUSnxt continues its commitment to Relativity’s AI-powered products, providing clients an effective solution for contract review

We are improving the level of service provided to our clients by enhancing organizations' ability to make intelligent, swift and advantageous decisions based on their contract data.” — said Gary Bendel, President and Chief Operating Officer at PLUSnxt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, today announced that it has added Relativity Contracts (Contracts), Relativity’s integrated solution for contract analysis available in RelativityOne, to its legal tech stack. Incorporating Contracts allows PLUSnxt to optimize the contract review process with a best-in-class viewer and powerful workflows.

Contracts increases accuracy, accelerates the review and quality control process, and transforms agreements into actionable data empowering teams to make more informed decisions, faster. The AI integrated in Contracts enables users to leverage pre-built models, train their own custom models and import results from external models to transform contracts into structured data.

PLUSnxt is eager to employ this comprehensive contract review solution, having already completed the RelativityOne Pro Certification for Contracts. The toolkit allows PLUSnxt's clients to convert current agreements into organized, actionable data, facilitating the management of extensive document review projects.

“This is an exciting step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to RelativityOne,” said Gary Bendel, President and Chief Operating Officer at PLUSnxt. “We are improving the level of service provided to our clients by enhancing organizations' ability to make intelligent, swift and advantageous decisions based on their contract data.”

“We are delighted that PLUSnxt will leverage Relativity Contracts to advance their customers’ contract analysis experience, which is an often arduous and tedious process,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “Their eagerness to earn a certification around this product demonstrates their immense dedication to delivering a best-in-class experience for their customers, and we look forward their continued partnership.”

The seamless integration of Relativity Contracts, combined with PLUSnxt’s custom workflows, has reduced the review time compared to previous processes, resulting in substantial cost savings per contract. PLUSnxt remains dedicated to maximizing the benefits of Relativity's Extend products, enhancing value for its clients, strengthening this vital partnership, and demonstrating the organization’s unwavering commitment to RelativityOne.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt (“PLUS”) is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUS is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUS combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. PLUS is a RelativityOne partner, and the company is based in Los Angeles. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

