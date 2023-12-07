Sofema Online presents the Corporate Freedom Pass Program - an EASA-compliant B2B Training Solution
The leading provider of aviation regulatory training presents an innovative EASA-Compliant B2B TrainingSOFIA, BULGARIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com provides a revolutionary, comprehensive, and cost-effective solution for EASA-compliant regulatory training tailored for aviation industry leaders.
Key Features of the SOL Corporate Freedom Pass:
>> Unbeatable Value: Gain access to extensive training courses at a fraction of the standard cost.
>> Control & Flexibility: Personalize team enrollments, with control over the timing and participants of the training.
>> Scalable Solutions: Select from various pass levels suitable for any team's size and requirements.
>> Proven Excellence: Over 50,000 enrollments since 2021, showcasing the platform's reliability and effectiveness.
>> Diverse Learning Opportunities: Offering courses in CAMO, AMO, and more, the platform caters to a wide range of training needs.
>> Cost-Effectiveness: More affordable than traditional 2-day courses, providing significant savings.
>> Skill Enhancement: Focused on ensuring regulatory compliance, competency growth, and soft skills development.
Additional Benefits:
Affordable trial period: Available further reductions with a unique 3-month trial period.
Flexible Subscription Options: 5, 7, 10, or 15-user subscriptions tailored for organizations of different sizes:
> CFP 5 allows for 5 concurrent users - suitable for CAMOs and Small Part 145 Organizations with approximately 1200 online training days available
> CFP 7 allows for 7 concurrent users - suitable for CAMOs and Small Part 145 Organizations with approximately 1680 online training days available
> CFP 10 allows for 10 concurrent users - suitable for Medium Operators & Larger CAMOs, and Medium Part 145 Organizations with approximately 2400 online training days available
> CFP 15 allows for 15 concurrent users - suitable for Larger Operators & Part 145 Organizations with approximately 3600 online training days available
Free Soft Copy Material: New opportunity for complimentary soft copies of the training material, equivalent to the number of subscriptions:
> CFP 5 subscriptions = 5 soft copies
> CFP 7 subscriptions = 7 soft copies
> CFP 10 subscriptions = 10 soft copies
> CFP 15 subscriptions = 15 soft copies
Clients praise the program for its depth, responsiveness, and overall excellence, recommending the Corporate Freedom Pass for its comprehensive approach to professional training:
“Really good and knowledgeable program for specialists and managers.”
“Prompt responses from the Sofema team.”
“Highly recommend the Corporate Freedom Pass Program.”
Sofema Online is committed to leading the e-learning revolution in the aviation industry.
For more information-team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
