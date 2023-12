Sofema Online presents the Corporate Freedom Pass Program - an EASA-compliant B2B Training Solution

CFP - EASA Compliant Online Regulatory Training

The leading provider of aviation regulatory training presents an innovative EASA-Compliant B2B Training

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com provides a revolutionary, comprehensive, and cost-effective solution for EASA-compliant regulatory training tailored for aviation industry leaders.Key Features of the SOL Corporate Freedom Pass: >> Unbeatable Value: Gain access to extensive training courses at a fraction of the standard cost.>> Control & Flexibility: Personalize team enrollments, with control over the timing and participants of the training.>> Scalable Solutions: Select from various pass levels suitable for any team's size and requirements.>> Proven Excellence: Over 50,000 enrollments since 2021, showcasing the platform's reliability and effectiveness.>> Diverse Learning Opportunities: Offering courses in CAMO, AMO, and more, the platform caters to a wide range of training needs.>> Cost-Effectiveness: More affordable than traditional 2-day courses, providing significant savings.>> Skill Enhancement: Focused on ensuring regulatory compliance, competency growth, and soft skills development.Additional Benefits:Affordable trial period: Available further reductions with a unique 3-month trial period.Flexible Subscription Options: 5, 7, 10, or 15-user subscriptions tailored for organizations of different sizes:> CFP 5 allows for 5 concurrent users - suitable for CAMOs and Small Part 145 Organizations with approximately 1200 online training days available> CFP 7 allows for 7 concurrent users - suitable for CAMOs and Small Part 145 Organizations with approximately 1680 online training days available> CFP 10 allows for 10 concurrent users - suitable for Medium Operators & Larger CAMOs, and Medium Part 145 Organizations with approximately 2400 online training days available> CFP 15 allows for 15 concurrent users - suitable for Larger Operators & Part 145 Organizations with approximately 3600 online training days availableFree Soft Copy Material: New opportunity for complimentary soft copies of the training material, equivalent to the number of subscriptions:> CFP 5 subscriptions = 5 soft copies> CFP 7 subscriptions = 7 soft copies> CFP 10 subscriptions = 10 soft copies> CFP 15 subscriptions = 15 soft copiesClients praise the program for its depth, responsiveness, and overall excellence, recommending the Corporate Freedom Pass for its comprehensive approach to professional training:“Really good and knowledgeable program for specialists and managers.”“Prompt responses from the Sofema team.”“Highly recommend the Corporate Freedom Pass Program .”Sofema Online is committed to leading the e-learning revolution in the aviation industry.For more information-team@sassofia.com