Former deputy arrested following FDLE investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Yakubsin, 41, Alachua, for the purchase of a controlled substance, conspiracy to purchase a controlled substance, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and misuse of law enforcement databases. Yakubsin was a deputy at the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.



Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said, “After learning of this investigation and arrest, James Yakubsin's employment with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office was terminated immediately.”



FDLE began its investigation in October after receiving allegations Yakubsin was illegally purchasing methamphetamine drugs, Adderall and Suboxone. The investigation shows he purchased drugs, both on and off-duty, from two known drug dealers.



Yakubsin warned his drug dealers to “stay away” from another drug dealer he knew was being investigated and searched law enforcement databases to ensure there were no investigations or warrants for the drug dealers he used.



He was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday and booked into the Alachua County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 8th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.



