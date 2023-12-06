Givzey and DonateStock Partner to Elevate World-Class Donor Experiences and Grow Nonprofit Fundraising Programs
Givzey Now Offers DonateStock Option for Donors on Fundraising’s First Gift Agreement Platform
We are delighted to see Givzey and DonateStock, two strong partners to our team at William & Mary, collaborating to provide a more seamless, integrated and inclusive experience for our donors.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, the nonprofit fundraising sector’s first Gift Agreement Platform, has partnered with DonateStock, the solution that democratizes stock giving for all, to help colleges and universities, healthcare organizations, and other nonprofits diversify and grow bookable revenue and giving pipelines by unlocking charitable stock gifting. As a result of the partnership, organizations that use Givzey’s digital gift agreements to formalize and book multi-year commitments of all sizes can now offer donors to pay for gifts with stocks, via DonateStock.
— Matthew T. Lambert, VP, University Advancement, William & Mary
“We are delighted to see Givzey and DonateStock, two strong partners to our team at William & Mary, collaborating to provide a more seamless, integrated and inclusive experience for our donors," said Matthew T. Lambert, William & Mary's Vice President for University Advancement, a mutual customer. "As we seek to expand our culture of engagement & philanthropy, Givzey and DonateStock will be an increasingly important component of our strategy to democratize philanthropy.”
For decades stock gifting has been a difficult, manual process for both donors and recipients. The friction associated with making and processing stock gifts has been a big deterrent, resulting in stock rarely comprising more than 1-2% of total donations. However, stock gifting represents a vast pool of assets and a tax-advantaged way for donors to support nonprofits, namely pre-tax stock gifts that allow donors to potentially avoid tax on appreciated stock, while having a greater impact. Recipient organizations also benefit from larger pre-tax gifts of appreciated assets.
DonateStock makes stock gifting easy and efficient for all parties, opening the door to billions in new funding for organizations of all sizes. The solution enables donors and financial advisors to initiate stock gifts in minutes at no cost. DonateStock also simplifies the process of processing, reconciling, and acknowledging stock gifts, enabling fundraising professionals to offer donors new ways to give while avoiding the hassle typically associated with stock gifts.
“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Givzey as a great example of market leaders collaborating to help nonprofits diversify and grow their fundraising programs,” said Steve Latham, CEO of DonateStock. “We look forward to working with Givzey to educate and enable nonprofits of all sizes to unlock stock gifting at scale.”
Givzey’s Gift Agreement Platform is fundraising’s first solution that empowers fundraisers with digital pledges and gift agreements so they can easily and immediately formalize and book multi-year commitments of all sizes, immediately increasing bookable revenue, scaling multi-year giving to all donors, and growing pipeline along the way.
Givzey’s end-to-end Gift Agreement Platform includes solutions for Digital Pledge Agreements, Donor Invoices, Major Gift Agreements, Automated Pledge Reminders, LOI, Stock, and DAF Acceptance, Gift Solicitations, Bequests, and more.
"The difference between organizations that exceed fundraising goals and those that fall short often comes down to proper gift documentation. Until recently, formalizing and documenting a donor's gift intent hasn't been scalable. Givzey's empowers nonprofits to document gift intent, formalize verbal agreements, and immediately increase bookable revenue with digital gift agreements. Our Gift Agreement Platform is the first of its kind, connecting e-signatures, gift and pledge agreements, and bookable revenue into a standalone solution that grows giving pipelines. We’re excited to partner with our good friends, Steve and the whole DonateStock team, and help lead the revolution to drive critical fundraising growth for world-changing nonprofits," said Adam Martel, Founder and CEO, Givzey.
To document set up a Givzey demo, visit: https://givzey.com/demo.
About DonateStock
At the intersection of Fintech and philanthropy DonateStock is transforming charitable giving by making stock gifting easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process to help donors make tax-advantaged stock gifts with ease. Nonprofits benefit from larger pre-tax gifts along with the tools, automation and support needed to scale stock gifting. By democratizing stock gifting for all, DonateStock is helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives. Learn more at https://donatestock.com.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Digital Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Increase bookable revenue today, with Givzey.
