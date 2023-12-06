06 December 2023

Turkmen-American business forum was held in Ashgabat

On December 5, 2023, the 10th Turkmen-American business forum was held in Ashgabat, which was attended by leaders and representatives of relevant government and business structures of Turkmenistan and the United States of America.

The forum demonstrated the focus of Turkmenistan and the United States of America on the further progressive development of mutually beneficial cooperation that meets common interests.

The US delegation, headed by Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council Eric Stewart, included executives and representatives of well-known companies, including “Case New Holland Industrial”, “Climate Compass LLC”, “Honeywell”, “John Deere”, “Palo Alto Networks”, “Visa”, “Westport Trading Europe Ltd”.

During the forum, the importance of such meetings for promoting fruitful trade and economic cooperation and stimulating investment activity was noted. The participants noted that the foreign policy course implemented by Turkmenistan under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness and equal constructive interaction, increases the attractiveness of the Turkmen market for foreign business partners.

There was also an exchange of views on the work of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, during which it was noted that created in 2008 on the initiative of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has proven itself to be an effective mechanism for the development of bilateral economic relations built with a long-term perspective.

The priority areas of the partnership include the energy sector, transport and communications, the agro-industrial complex, the area of high technology and the investment sector. At the same time, approaches to realizing the potential of trade and economic partnership were reviewed and identified, and plans for joint work in key areas were outlined.

Within the framework of the business forum, meetings were held between the heads of a number of industry structures of Turkmenistan and American partners, during which issues were discussed about the prospects for interaction in the industrial, oil and gas and transport and communications sectors, in the electric power industry, financial and banking sector, trade, agriculture, ecology and etc.

At the same time, special emphasis is placed on intensifying business ties. One of the results of the joint business forum was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between “Case New Holland Industrial” and Turkmen entrepreneurs.