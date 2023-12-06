Submit Release
The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin is accredited in Turkmenistan

06 December 2023

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin is accredited in Turkmenistan

On December 5, 2023, Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Benin to Turkmenistan Akambi Andre Okunlola-Biau.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in the noble mission of strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the Ambassador conveyed words of greetings and best wishes on behalf of the leadership of the Republic of Benin to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Also, the Ambassador of Benin was informed in detail about the multilateral activities and structure of the Mejlis, primarily as part of the ongoing comprehensive modernization of the country’s legal framework. In this regard, in order to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, expand constructive interstate dialogue, a proposal was made to establish close inter-parliamentary contacts.

Emphasizing the interest of the Republic of Benin in intensifying cooperation with Turkmenistan, Akambi Andre Okunlola-Biau confirmed his readiness to fully promote the development of fruitful bilateral relations in various directions, including in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

