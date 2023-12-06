06 December 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the executive director of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council

On December 5, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council Eric Stewart.

Welcoming the guest, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of traditionally friendly relations with the United States of America. Taking this opportunity, the head of state wished the successful holding of the 10th anniversary joint business forum in Ashgabat, expressing confidence that it would serve to strengthen the Turkmen-American investment partnership.

During the meeting, the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation was stated, which is consistently developing on the principles of equality, mutual respect and benefit. At the same time, the readiness of Turkmenistan and the United States to expand a diverse partnership on a long-term basis was confirmed. In this context, the important contribution of the joint Business Council to the development of interstate trade and economic relations was noted.

It was emphasized that over the past 15 years since its founding, the Business Council has become an effective instrument of Turkmen-American cooperation, an effective platform for establishing, strengthening and intensifying productive contacts between economic entities of the two countries. The large US companies included in it successfully operate in the Turkmen market in strategically important sectors. More and more representatives of American business circles are showing interest in interaction with Turkmenistan.

Thanking Eric Stewart for his active work promoting the development of Turkmen-American business contacts, which in turn serves to strengthen constructive interstate dialogue, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective interaction with US companies and is ready to consider specific proposals from the Business Council .

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the substantive conversation and the attention shown to issues of bilateral cooperation, the businessman reaffirmed the interest of US business circles in strengthening their positions in the promising Turkmen market, where a favorable investment climate has been created.