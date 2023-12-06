Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,165 in the last 365 days.

Pelé. The Boy from Brazil from British virtual reality band The Maverick Band

Pelé. The Boy from Brazil from British virtual reality band The Maverick Band

Track Title: Pelé. The Boy from Brazil Genre: Pop Launch Date: 15th December 2023 ISRC Code: GXBDY2300015

EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maverick Band is virtual reality band launched in June 2023. It was set up by John Cristal, the songwriter.

Their music is probably best described as ‘easy listening’ pop but perhaps with a little hint of folk music and occasionally some Latino mixed in.

John invites wonderfully talented guest musicians and singers to help him create and produce the songs he has written; 13 so far. Some of the guest musicians include Paul Viseey, Luiz Morais, Ines Lobet & Graham Noon, who not only plays keyboards but he is also a fantastic producer and sound engineer. Ines and Luiz are the guest artists for the song Pelé. The Boy from Brazil.

This latest track celebrates the life and great achievements of Pelé, the best footballer that ever lived. The song is released to mark the first anniversary of Pelé passing away on 29th December 2022.

“As a kid I loved to watch Pelé playing in those bright yellow and blue colours, so synonymous with Brazil. Pelé was just sensational. His ball skills and ability were incredible and best of all he was a genuine sportsman through and through.

I think it’s only fitting that we pay tribute and remember Pelé for the being such an outstanding footballer, by putting his legend into a song so his memory won’t fade away. I hope every anniversary of his death this song will be played around the world as a remembrance of Pelé.” commented John Cristal.

https://www.youtube.com/@Maverick-jy8rm

https://www.youtube.com/@Maverick-jy8rm

https://www.facebook.com/Maverickbandsongs

Contact The Maverick Band at maverickmusicband@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here

You just read:

Pelé. The Boy from Brazil from British virtual reality band The Maverick Band

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more