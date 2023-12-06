Pelé. The Boy from Brazil from British virtual reality band The Maverick Band
Track Title: Pelé. The Boy from Brazil Genre: Pop Launch Date: 15th December 2023 ISRC Code: GXBDY2300015EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maverick Band is virtual reality band launched in June 2023. It was set up by John Cristal, the songwriter.
Their music is probably best described as ‘easy listening’ pop but perhaps with a little hint of folk music and occasionally some Latino mixed in.
John invites wonderfully talented guest musicians and singers to help him create and produce the songs he has written; 13 so far. Some of the guest musicians include Paul Viseey, Luiz Morais, Ines Lobet & Graham Noon, who not only plays keyboards but he is also a fantastic producer and sound engineer. Ines and Luiz are the guest artists for the song Pelé. The Boy from Brazil.
This latest track celebrates the life and great achievements of Pelé, the best footballer that ever lived. The song is released to mark the first anniversary of Pelé passing away on 29th December 2022.
“As a kid I loved to watch Pelé playing in those bright yellow and blue colours, so synonymous with Brazil. Pelé was just sensational. His ball skills and ability were incredible and best of all he was a genuine sportsman through and through.
I think it’s only fitting that we pay tribute and remember Pelé for the being such an outstanding footballer, by putting his legend into a song so his memory won’t fade away. I hope every anniversary of his death this song will be played around the world as a remembrance of Pelé.” commented John Cristal.
https://www.youtube.com/@Maverick-jy8rm
https://www.facebook.com/Maverickbandsongs
