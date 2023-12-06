Biblionix Retools School Libraries with Artemis Library Automation Software Tailored for Educational Excellence

The company’s Artemis ILS, revolutionizing school libraries with innovative software, lauded for error prevention and seamless integration.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, today announced the availability of its Artemis library automation software for schools. Artemis is a powerful and easy-to-use solution that provides schools with similar high-end tools used in Apollo public libraries, plus incredible customer support from a team of experts.

“We are excited to offer Artemis for schools,” said Dick Moeller, spokesperson for Biblionix. “Artemis is a cloud-based library automation system that is easy to use, affordable, and packed with features that will help schools manage their libraries more effectively.”

With Artemis, students get access to a state-of-the-art catalog, while librarians use a world-class dashboard. Artemis offers a variety of timesaving, error-preventing features and third-party integrations. It is also easy to set up and use, with no need to install any software.

Key Features of Artemis

• Easy-to-use catalog for students

• World-class dashboard for librarians

• Timesaving, error-preventing features

• Third-party integrations

• Effortless browser setup

For schools eager to experience the transformative power of Artemis, Biblionix offers a valuable free trial. This trial showcases timesaving features and seamless third-party integrations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing the educational journey.

For more information, please visit: https://biblionix.com/about/ and https://www.biblionix.com/articles/

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is an efficient, 21st-century, customer-focused company that also provides vital Library Automation Systems. Biblionix is not a cumbersome provider with high overheads, trying to please too many types of customers. The result is that customers time and time again choose to stay with our products. Our goal is to make our clients happy.

Contact Details:

2025 Guadalupe St.

Suite 260

Austin, Texas 78705

United States