Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,170 in the last 365 days.

Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Tonight Skylines (Saw You) from rock / pop artist Nicky New York

Nicky New York

Nicky New York When I Was 20

Track Title: Tonight Skylines (Saw You) Genre: Rock / Pop Launch Date: 11th November 2023 ISRC Code: USL4R2314744

HELSINKI, FINLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Pluggers got to chat with Nicky New York and here's what Nicky had to say "This is Nicky New York, I have created many albums, I started composing music at a young age of fifteen, I have been doing much of my music art / work by myself, only a couple of unofficially published covers which I have made with my friends as we partied, and took our guitars and microphones In a sense of just "Let's make a banger". Which in itself is pretty awesome. My first release of my own song is Inhuman by Delicate, it aired sometime 2011.. This new album which you've been hearing now with the theme/main song Tonight Skylines (Saw You) is actually a part of my songs which I have made when I was twenty years old.. The whole album is just a Collection of songs what I composed as almost a teen. With the name Nicky New York I have published at least three albums. Tho I have had problems with publishers so all the albums are a bit hard to find on a same platform.. Though All the Nicky New York albums can at least be found on youtube and youtube music"

Tonight Skylines (Saw You) is featured on Nicky New York's second album When I Was 20. Nicky says "Wishing you great vibes from my music!"
Love Nicky New York...

Contact Nicky New York at nickytuominen@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here

Tonight Skylines (Saw You)

You just read:

Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Tonight Skylines (Saw You) from rock / pop artist Nicky New York

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more