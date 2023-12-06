Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Tonight Skylines (Saw You) from rock / pop artist Nicky New York
Track Title: Tonight Skylines (Saw You) Genre: Rock / Pop Launch Date: 11th November 2023 ISRC Code: USL4R2314744HELSINKI, FINLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Pluggers got to chat with Nicky New York and here's what Nicky had to say "This is Nicky New York, I have created many albums, I started composing music at a young age of fifteen, I have been doing much of my music art / work by myself, only a couple of unofficially published covers which I have made with my friends as we partied, and took our guitars and microphones In a sense of just "Let's make a banger". Which in itself is pretty awesome. My first release of my own song is Inhuman by Delicate, it aired sometime 2011.. This new album which you've been hearing now with the theme/main song Tonight Skylines (Saw You) is actually a part of my songs which I have made when I was twenty years old.. The whole album is just a Collection of songs what I composed as almost a teen. With the name Nicky New York I have published at least three albums. Tho I have had problems with publishers so all the albums are a bit hard to find on a same platform.. Though All the Nicky New York albums can at least be found on youtube and youtube music"
Tonight Skylines (Saw You) is featured on Nicky New York's second album When I Was 20. Nicky says "Wishing you great vibes from my music!"
Love Nicky New York...
Contact Nicky New York at nickytuominen@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
