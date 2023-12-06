Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Lord I Thank You from American musician, songwriter and author Mack Holland
Track Title: Lord I Thank You Genre: Gospel Launch Date: 29th September 2023 ISRC Code: QZKWA2302968GEORGIA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Mack Holland has enjoyed writing inspirational books and music for many years now. Here he introduces a gospel gem Lord I Thank You. It is a smooth upbeat tribute to the Lord, featuring Mack Holland and also gospel singer Bernard Williams.
It was musically produced by Grammy award-winning producer Kevin Bond. This is a song you will not soon forget.
Singer/Songwriter Mack Holland has been enjoying recording inspirational songs such as "Are You Ready" and "He Is." He now presents His latest upbeat worship song "Lord I Thank You." As always Mack praises and thanks the Lord in his music. And at the same time introduces great enjoyable music to assist. On his latest track Mack invites gospel singer Bernard Williams to do the lead vocals as well as background vocalist Ashley Herring to join in. Grammy winner Kevin Bond provides the great melody to this awesome track. This song has beautiful lyrics of praise and encouragement for it's audience. The participation of all 3 vocalists is simply incredible. This song is not only inspirational but also fun to listen to. Please take the time to listen to this awesome track of inspiration. Mack Holland has been penning poetry and music since his teen years. His inspirational book "Sweet Inspiration" is a best seller on Amazon and is available in all book stores and sites. Mack Holland was born and raised on the east coast and now resides in Augusta, Ga. Daily he enjoys meditating on a good life and sharing it with others as you can hear that desire in his music. Mack says his desire is to promote "togetherness" in all that he writes or sings. A physical fitness buff as well Mack says an healthy environment, body, and mind is his goal in life. He enjoys putting all his thoughts and beliefs out for the world to see and hear because as he says "It's all good." Mack Holland is currently in the studio recording new inspirational and joyful music. You can find all Mack Holland's songs on absolutely all music sites. And at this time of year take a listen to his song "This Christmas(for you)." What a holiday love song indeed! Take the time to listen to some Mack Holland music. You will be glad you did.
https://open.spotify.com/track/5wxPcoznILmbWpx1xo6e3N?si=3bbec326c4b74e3f&nd=1
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mack-holland/826538826
https://www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B00IL19LFK/mack-holland
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDRqyX6kkmX0waGe2wHEbJg
Contact Mack Holland at terinf319@yahoo.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here
Lord I Thank You