Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1008008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 05, 2023 at 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Eden

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant (x4)

ACCUSED: Nathanael Bagley

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 05, 2023 at approximately 2331 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to residence on North Road in Eden to attempt to locate Nathanael Bagley (23) of Hardwick. Troopers had reason to believe that Bagley may have been staying at a residence and confirmed that he had four (4) active instate arrest warrants. The warrants were from failure to appear stemming from several misdemeanor and felony charges to include:

Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Trespass of an Occupied Dwelling, Stalking – Aggravated with Deadly Weapon, Domestic Assault, Violation of Probation, Violation of Conditions of Release (x4)

Bagley was located inside a residence and arrested without incident. Bagley was then transported to the Northeast Correction Complex for lack of a combined $4,200 bail. Bagley will be scheduled to appear in court a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correction Complex

BAIL: Combined - $4,200

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111