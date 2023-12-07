In-depth Opendatasoft research finds European energy sector increasing data usage, but not yet fully data-centric Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

In-depth Opendatasoft research finds challenges centre on culture, data quality and complex technology

Data sharing across the wider ecosystem is critical to enabling energy players to meet their pressing challenges. It enables them to collaborate, build trust and make better decisions.” — Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft

PARIS, FRANCE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 66% of European energy companies see greater data sharing as a priority to accelerate decarbonisation. However, 73% say they face challenges in becoming data-centric and achieving data democratisation, primarily due to poor data quality (an issue for 84% of companies), lack of a data culture (73%) and the complexity of technical tools (64%).

These are the headline findings of the State of European Energy Data Maturity Study, major research released today by Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider.

Carried out in conjunction with industry bodies E.DSO and GEODE, the study highlights that European energy players recognise the positive benefits of using data. 100% say data is critical to greater efficiency, 98% to ensure digital transformation and 96% believe it increases transparency.

However, they are not yet fully data-centric - with just 33% making decisions based on analysis of data and 31% not having an open data portal. This means that while 86% make data available internally with employees, just 71% are sharing it with customers or partners. This limits the ability to collaborate across ecosystems, hindering innovation and the ability to work together to achieve Net Zero targets.

“The European energy sector is transforming to meet key objectives around decarbonisation, digitisation, security of supply and greater efficiency,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Data sharing across the wider ecosystem is critical to enabling them to meet their pressing challenges. It enables them to collaborate, build trust and make better decisions. On the positive side our study shows that energy players understand the benefits of putting data at the heart of their operations. However, they still have a way to go to achieve data democratisation and make data access and reuse simple and seamless for everyone, inside and outside the organisation.”

Building on their senior level understanding of the strategic benefits of data, companies have a comprehensive range of far-reaching plans for internal and external data usage to be implemented over the next 2-3 years. For example, while 33% have roles dedicated to data sharing in place now, a further 53% expect to create them within three years. 51% will increase their investment in data sharing tools and 61% will train staff on better using data in their jobs in the same timeframe.

The State of European Energy Data Maturity Study is based on a survey of 51 executives from across the European energy sector, carried out in Q3 2023. They included representatives from Distribution System Operators (DSO), energy producers, Transmission System Operators (TSO) and other players (including tech providers, public energy authorities, and other utilities).

A full report on the research can be downloaded from the Opendatasoft website.

