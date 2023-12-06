Monitor names Solifi’s Kristie Kosobuski on 2023 Top 50 Women in Equipment Finance list

Technology that unleashes potential

The 5th annual list recognizes the most influential and powerful women in the equipment finance industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Kristie Kosobuski, Solifi’s Senior Director of Product Management, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Equipment Finance by Monitor.

“Kristie has always demonstrated a genuine passion for both the equipment finance industry and the customers she serves,” says CEO David Hamilton. “Over her 25-year career with Solifi, Kristie has been pivotal to our success, providing key leadership to our teams during a tremendous amount of industry and company transformation. This recognition is a testament to Kristie’s dedication not only to Solifi, but to the equipment finance industry as a whole.”

Prior to her work in Product Management, Kristie consulted on business process change, solution implementation and software support across a diverse lessor community. Now, Kristie works with her teams to create innovative solutions to optimize workflows, mitigate risk, and enable customer growth goals. Using the Agile methodology, Kristie has led her global team to work collaboratively, resulting in more flexibility and responsiveness to change.

“I am honored to be recognized on this prestigious list,” says Kosobuski. “My mission has always been to drive innovation in the industry and to create a better understanding of how technology will shape the future of equipment finance. I hope to continue being a positive influence on other women in the industry.

As an equipment finance expert, Kristie has served on a number of councils, including the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) Women’s Council and the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s (ELFF) Industry Future Council. Currently, Kristie is participating in the ELFA Climate Financing Working Group, which showcases best practices to equipment finance organizations.

To learn more about Kristie and see the full list, read the latest Monitor Magazine issue here.

