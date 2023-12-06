Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 3:37 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene. After the robbery, the victim realized they had been stabbed. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/r8TtAfPNg3c

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23190748