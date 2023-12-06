Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,319 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 3:37 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene. After the robbery, the victim realized they had been stabbed. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/r8TtAfPNg3c

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23190748

 

You just read:

Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more