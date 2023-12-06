Crave InfoTech Introduces Zebra's Range on MachineZip for Advanced Warehousing
Crave InfoTech announces the availability of Zebra's robust hardware products on the MachineZip platform.PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave InfoTech, a trusted Zebra Technologies resale partner, has announced the addition of Zebra Technologies' products on the MachineZip platform today. This collaboration brings a comprehensive range of Zebra's hardware products to the MachineZip platform. With this move, the company aims to provide accessible, advanced technology solutions to warehouse management professionals worldwide.
MachineZip, an established eCommerce platform, specializes in providing hardware solutions for efficient warehouse management. With this new addition, customers can now access Zebra’s mobile computing devices, printers, barcode scanners, RFID solutions, and other accessories directly through MachineZip. With MachineZip's user-friendly interface, robust search functionality, and advanced product categorization, this integration will ease product discovery and purchase for customers worldwide. They can benefit from real-time product availability, personalized pricing, and features like quote requests, order history, and invoice tracking, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.
Zebra Technologies, renowned for its innovative hardware solutions, has helped enterprises automate and optimize warehouse operations worldwide. Their printers are known to enhance labeling efficiency, ensuring accuracy in inventory management. These tools collectively contribute to a more streamlined, error-free, and efficient warehouse operation. The availability of Zebra products on MachineZip will greatly improve warehouse management efficiency, providing reliable and cutting-edge tools for inventory tracking, asset management, and workflow optimization.
Shrikant Nistane, Digital transformation architect & CEO of Crave InfoTech, shared his vision for the future: "This move positions us as a key player in supporting digital transformation in warehouse management. With Zebra's cutting-edge technology on MachineZip, we're not just streamlining today's warehouse operations; we're setting the stage for a future of smart, interconnected warehousing solutions.”
Expressing his excitement, Ravi Ravikumar, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Crave InfoTech, commented, “This development reaffirms Crave InfoTech's commitment to delivering efficient and effective warehouse management solutions. Our customers can now leverage Zebra's innovative tools to not only enhance operational efficiency but also to gain data-driven insights for strategic decision-making in warehouse management.”
About Crave InfoTech
Crave InfoTech, a trusted resale partner of Zebra Technologies, specializes in SAP Business Technology Platform, Digital Supply Chain, and Industry 4.0 solutions. The company is committed to driving innovation, optimizing business operations, and navigating the digital landscape.
About Zebra Technology
Zebra Technologies is a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence. The company provides cutting-edge RFID technology and superior printing supplies to streamline workflows. This boosts operational efficiency and supports digital transformation efforts.
Debashree Kabi
Crave InfoTech
+1 253-310-5371
contact@craveinfotech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram