Multiverse Computing and Moody’s Analytics Announce QFStudio [TM] SaaS Quantum Platform
Moody’s Analytics risk experts to provide quantum solutions for machine learning, optimization and pricing, and simulation problems via Software-as-a-Service
By working together, we increase our ability to solve complex problems faster and deliver them to the market in a seamless way so that every financial institution can leverage the power of quantum,”SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a global leader in value-based quantum computing solutions, and Moody’s Analytics, a leading global integrated risk assessment firm, are combining quantum algorithm expertise with 100 years of leadership in risk management to launch the QFStudio [TM] platform an easy-to-use Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that provides a marketplace for quantum-based solutions.
— Sergio Gago, Moody’s Managing Director for Quantum and GenAI
The team leading this joint initiative will work with key Moody’s clients and Multiverse Computing’s software to develop and test quantum and quantum-inspired solutions for specific use cases. The SaaS platform features benchmarking capabilities that allow for a comparison of classical solutions and their quantum equivalents, specifically for high-impact use cases within the finance sector. It provides both web and API access to algorithmic solutions, making it easy to integrate within existing production environments. Also, if a quantum solver shows better performance, a user can run that algorithm from the QFStudio [TM] platform.
Moody’s brings domain knowledge, a network of finance business developers, and tier-1 financial institutions as clients, while Multiverse will provide more than 80 quantum software experts, its Singularity quantum software, and agreements with all the major quantum computing hardware companies.
Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing, described this new initiative as validation of the value that quantum computing brings to finance and other industries.
“Moody’s understands the importance of building quantum expertise and relevant use cases now, not waiting for some indefinite point in the future,” he said. “We anticipate that this quantum benchmarking SaaS platform will enable future operational improvements for Moody’s customers and we look forward to developing new quantum and quantum-inspired solutions.”
Sergio Gago, Moody’s Managing Director for Quantum and GenAI, said the new venture combines Multiverse’s quantum software expertise with Moody’s best-in-class quantitative analysis, models, and data sets.
“By working together to research quantum’s possibilities, we increase our ability to solve complex problems faster and deliver them to the market in a seamless ‘plug and play’ way, so that every financial institution can leverage the power of quantum,” he said.
Moody‘s sees strategic collaborations as critical to success in this space, particularly with hardware and algorithm providers, and anticipates announcements regarding additional quantum projects.
QCentroid contributed to this collaboration between Multiverse and Moody's by designing the user interface for the QFStudio [TM] platform. The company specializes in creating easy access to quantum algorithms via APIs and smart contracts as well as benchmarking the capabilities of those algorithms.
Moody’s launched its own internal quantum team in early 2022 with a focus on risk modeling and simulation, and the goal of developing specific, high-impact use cases. The quantum group is researching business advantage, applicability and benchmarking capabilities in addition to developing training materials to help clients become quantum ready.
Moody’s provides data, analytics and insights for leaders of financial, non-financial and government organizations with tools for financial, climate, cyber and other types of risk. The company has analyzed more than 200 million financial statements representing more than 40 million global private firms. The finance industry has multiple quantum use cases that involve large amounts of data and complex computational tasks, such as stock prediction, portfolio optimization and derivative pricing. Quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms could calculate solutions more quickly than the classical algorithms in use today.
Multiverse’s first software product, Singularity, is the main engine of the new QFStudio [TM] platform. Multiverse is currently working with several banks and financial organizations to use Singularity for portfolio optimization and credit scoring. The software platform enables professionals with no background in quantum computing to take advantage of early business value. The platform offers an Excel plug-in and a Python interface to allow for ease-of-use in existing systems.
About Moody’s Corporation
Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Moody’s Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation.
Learn more at moodys.com/about.
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance, banking, manufacturing, energy, and cybersecurity to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high-performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing to speed up and improve the accuracy of optimization and AI models with existing and familiar software tools. The company also has developed CompactifAI, a compressor which uses quantum-inspired tensor networks to make AI systems such as large language models more efficient and portable. In addition to finance and AI, Multiverse serves enterprises in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors. The company is based in San Sebastian, Spain, with branches in Toronto, Paris and Munich. For more information about Singularity and CompactifAI, contact Victor Gaspar at victor.gaspar@multiversecomputing.com
