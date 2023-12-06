Forbes Spotlights CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal's Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies
Securing the future of business requires not just defenses, but a proactive, strategic approach to cybersecurity—where every measure taken is key to safeguarding data, customers, and the bottom line.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent feature with Forbes, Anshu Bansal, the CEO of CloudDefense.AI, provided invaluable insights into strengthening cybersecurity operations for businesses in an era where data is hailed as the new currency and cyber threats loom large.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
Here are some key highlights from the Forbes article:
Limiting and Regulating Account Access: Implementing a zero-trust framework by limiting and tightly controlling account access based on user needs.
Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP): Creating and regularly updating a comprehensive DRP to ensure business continuity and protect against cyberattacks.
Regular System Updates: Keeping systems and software up to date through automated updates to fix security weaknesses and strengthen online safety.
Minimizing Attack Surfaces: Identifying and reducing potential entry points for cybercriminals across an organization's physical, digital, and human aspects.
Third-Party Risk Assessment: Consistently monitor and evaluate security risks posed by vendors, third-party suppliers, and clients accessing sensitive data.
Anshu Bansal emphasizes the importance of these strategies, backed by the rising global average cost per data breach, which reached a substantial $4.45 million (Statista, 2023) in 2023.
CloudDefense.AI encourages businesses to view the Forbes article for a detailed understanding of the strategies shared by Anshu Bansal. The insights provided are theoretical concepts and proven keys to safeguarding data, customers, and the bottom line in an increasingly digitized and threat-laden landscape. Read the article from here.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's View™, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by forging a connection between applications and the cloud. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and its suite of services, please book a free demo or contact us here - gtm@clouddefense.ai
Natasha Bahia
CloudDefense.AI
natasha@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube