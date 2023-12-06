Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 07, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 07, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Brown
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Clinton
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Osgood
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Bright Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|McArthur Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Big Walnut Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Noble
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Paulding
|Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Kent City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Reed Memorial Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Washington State Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 07, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.