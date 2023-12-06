Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 07, 2023

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 07, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cleveland State University

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Osgood

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Highland Bright Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan McArthur Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain County Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Morrow Big Walnut Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Noble Wayne Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Paulding Paulding County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Portage Kent City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Reed Memorial Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Washington State Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 07, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.