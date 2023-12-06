WINNERS ANNOUNCED: South African wines excel with 5 Trophies & 46 medals at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge
South Africa's 5 Trophy & 4 Runner-Up Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge
The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out revealing an incredibly strong performance for South African wines against the best of the new world.
The incredible wines of South Africa continue to represent some of the best kept secrets of the wine world”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released, with South Africa's wine entries standing out in all classes against some of the best wines the new world has to offer.
— Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023
Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.
Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded in total, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.
South Africa, under Michael Fridjhon's guidance secured 5 Trophies, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 12 Double Golds and 30 Golds for a total of 32 medals. Trophies were awarded to Bacco Estate Red Blend Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec Merlot 2020, Donkiesbaai Grenache 2021, Stellenrust 58 Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2022, Tokara Director's Reserve White 2020 & Zorgvliet Wines Cabernet Franc 2020.
Runner-Up Double Gold medals were awarded to Bellingham Wines Bernard Series Old Vine Limited Release Chenin Blanc 2022, Cederberg Cellars Shiraz 2020, Delaire Graff Estate The Banghoek 2018 & Erika Obermeyer Wines Erika O Cabernet Sauvignon 2018.
South Africa's Double Gold medals include Canto Wines MCC Brut Sparkling Chardonnay 2020, Diemersdal Reserve Pinotage 2022, Nederburg Private Bin Two Centuries Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Doolhof Wine Estate Single Vineyard Malbec 2022, Glen Carlou The Collection Malbec 2018, Glenelly Estate Lady May 2018, Groot Phesantekraal Anna de Koning Limited Edition Chenin Blanc 2022, Kleine Zalze Wines Vineyard Selection Grenache 2022, Simonsig Wines Tiara 2019, Vrede en Lust Kogelberg Chenin Blanc Chenin Blanc 2022, Waterford Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 & Zorgvliet Wines Silver Myn Argentum 2021.
A full listing of South Africa's 30 Gold Medal winners and all of the results from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge can be downloaded from the website at www.globalfine.wine .
“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW
“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW
“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MW
Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.
Visit www.globalfine.wine for a full list of winners.
