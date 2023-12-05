MPD Seeking to Identify Unarmed Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of an unarmed carjacking that occurred in the 1300 block of Th Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 8:06 p.m., three suspects approached the victim who was walking away from their vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s purse, took out the vehicle keys, and then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects are pictured below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.