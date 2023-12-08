Rough Guides and Gran Canaria Collaborate to Spotlight Lesser-Known Treasures in New Mini Rough Guide Book

Mini Rough Guide to Gran Canaria Cover Mini Rough Guide to Gran Canaria Inside

Unveiling Authentic Island Secrets in New Mini Guide: Discover Hidden Treasures Beyond the Tourist Path, with Rough Guides and Gran Canaria

It’s clear why Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains deserve a top spot on your Gran Canaria itinerary.” — Rough Guides

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a collaborative effort, travel guide publisher Rough Guides and Gran Canaria present the Mini Rough Guide to Gran Canaria, offering a practical and authentic exploration of the island's hidden gems. The guide aims to provide both first-time visitors and seasoned Gran Canaria enthusiasts with a genuine and enriching experience.

Gran Canaria, celebrated for its natural beauty and cultural attractions, opens its doors to reveal lesser-known destinations. The Mini Rough Guide to Gran Canaria brings attention to several off-the-beaten-path discoveries, offering visitors an opportunity to delve into the island's diverse offerings:

Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria: A UNESCO-designated site featuring troglodyte settlements and ancient temples, providing insight into the island's archaeological legacy.

Los Azulejos: A natural wonder of colorful volcanic rock formations, created through the gradual process of erosion.

The Northern Rock Pools: A 25-mile stretch of monumental rock pools formed by the Atlantic's impact on Gran Canaria's volcanic coastline, offering picturesque scenery and swimming opportunities.

El Mirador del Paso de Marinero Viewpoint: An extraordinary spot on the west coast, providing views of Tenerife and serving as a serene star-gazing location.

Gran Canaria Wine Route: A journey through the island's top vineyards, cheese makers, traditional food and wine cellars, and gourmet restaurants, celebrating the local wine and culinary scene.

Mercado del Puerto: Las Palma's food market, offering a variety of local and global flavors in a historic Modernist building.

Arucas: A traditional town in the north, featuring candy-colored buildings, the neo-Gothic Church of San Juan Bautista, and the opportunity to ascend La Montana de Arucas for panoramic views and a taste of local Arehucas rum.

The Mini Rough Guide to Gran Canaria is a pragmatic companion for those seeking an authentic experience on the island. It provides practical recommendations on accommodations and unveils lesser-known locations that capture the essence of Gran Canaria.

