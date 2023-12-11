Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over Operations at Croft Downtown, Reinforcing Downtown Phoenix's Wedding Industry

The stunning ceremony space at Croft Downtown by Wedgewood Weddings Beautiful outdoor space in the heart of downtown Phoenix

Wedgewood Weddings & Events reaffirms its commitment to revitalizing downtown Phoenix weddings and creating new jobs with its acquisition of Croft Downtown.

Croft Downtown is a premier venue that is a wonderful addition to our existing Arizona venues. We are committed to offering unparalleled event experiences in downtown Phoenix.” — Chelsea Taylor, Arizona Regional Manager

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a prominent event management company with over 60 locations across the US, has taken over operations at Croft Downtown, a popular urban chic wedding venue in downtown Phoenix. This partnership aims to revitalize the wedding industry in the area, bring in more business, and generate new job opportunities for the local community.

Croft Downtown is a beloved destination for couples in search of a unique and stylish wedding venue. With its industrial aesthetic and versatile event spaces, Croft Downtown has attracted a wide range of clients looking to celebrate their company successes or their special day in the heart of Phoenix.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events has been transforming the event industry since 1986, offering all-inclusive packages, excellent service, and simplified planning to make glorious weddings accessible to all. They operate with the goal of creating memorable events of all styles and formats, relieving their clients of the stress and complexity of event planning. The company is excited to bring its expertise and resources to Croft Downtown and the downtown Phoenix wedding scene.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our offerings in the Phoenix area and to have Croft Downtown join the Wedgewood Weddings & Events family," said Chelsea Taylor, Arizona Regional Manager. "Croft Downtown is a highly sought-after and prestigious venue, and it perfectly complements the other wedding and event venues we already operate nearby. We look forward to working with downtown Phoenix couples to create their amazing weddings."

The acquisition of Croft Downtown by Wedgewood Weddings & Events represents a significant development for downtown Phoenix's wedding industry, as the area continues to attract couples from all over the country. Wedgewood Weddings & Events already has several well-known venues in the Phoenix metro area, and the company’s arrival at Croft Downtown is expected to create a significant impact on the local wedding scene.

The team at Wedgewood Weddings & Events is thrilled to begin this new chapter at Croft Downtown and looks forward to helping couples create indelible memories in the heart of Phoenix. Couples interested in learning more about hosting their weddings at Croft Downtown can visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/CroftDowntown.

