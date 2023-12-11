Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over Operations at Croft Downtown, Reinforcing Downtown Phoenix's Wedding Industry

Industrial event space at Croft Downtown in Phoenix, Arizona

The stunning ceremony space at Croft Downtown by Wedgewood Weddings

Outdoor space at Croft Downtown

Beautiful outdoor space in the heart of downtown Phoenix

Wedgewood Weddings & Events reaffirms its commitment to revitalizing downtown Phoenix weddings and creating new jobs with its acquisition of Croft Downtown.

Croft Downtown is a premier venue that is a wonderful addition to our existing Arizona venues. We are committed to offering unparalleled event experiences in downtown Phoenix.”
— Chelsea Taylor, Arizona Regional Manager

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a prominent event management company with over 60 locations across the US, has taken over operations at Croft Downtown, a popular urban chic wedding venue in downtown Phoenix. This partnership aims to revitalize the wedding industry in the area, bring in more business, and generate new job opportunities for the local community.

Croft Downtown is a beloved destination for couples in search of a unique and stylish wedding venue. With its industrial aesthetic and versatile event spaces, Croft Downtown has attracted a wide range of clients looking to celebrate their company successes or their special day in the heart of Phoenix.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events has been transforming the event industry since 1986, offering all-inclusive packages, excellent service, and simplified planning to make glorious weddings accessible to all. They operate with the goal of creating memorable events of all styles and formats, relieving their clients of the stress and complexity of event planning. The company is excited to bring its expertise and resources to Croft Downtown and the downtown Phoenix wedding scene.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our offerings in the Phoenix area and to have Croft Downtown join the Wedgewood Weddings & Events family," said Chelsea Taylor, Arizona Regional Manager. "Croft Downtown is a highly sought-after and prestigious venue, and it perfectly complements the other wedding and event venues we already operate nearby. We look forward to working with downtown Phoenix couples to create their amazing weddings."

The acquisition of Croft Downtown by Wedgewood Weddings & Events represents a significant development for downtown Phoenix's wedding industry, as the area continues to attract couples from all over the country. Wedgewood Weddings & Events already has several well-known venues in the Phoenix metro area, and the company’s arrival at Croft Downtown is expected to create a significant impact on the local wedding scene.

The team at Wedgewood Weddings & Events is thrilled to begin this new chapter at Croft Downtown and looks forward to helping couples create indelible memories in the heart of Phoenix. Couples interested in learning more about hosting their weddings at Croft Downtown can visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/CroftDowntown.

Alyssa Keith
Wedgewood Weddings & Events
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings

You just read:

Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over Operations at Croft Downtown, Reinforcing Downtown Phoenix's Wedding Industry

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alyssa Keith
Wedgewood Weddings & Events
Company/Organization
Wedgewood Weddings
43385 Business Park Drive, Suite 210
Temecula, California, 92590
United States
+1 866.966.3009
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a celebrated name in orchestrating exquisite special occasions, has been gracing the USA with remarkable events since 1986. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is distinguished by its unparalleled service, luxurious venues, and a devoted team of seasoned wedding and event professionals. At Wedgewood Weddings & Events, every idea is nurtured, transformed, and meticulously crafted into a seamlessly tailored reality, making each celebration uniquely joyous and memorable. Serving millions across an impressive portfolio of over 60 elegant venues nationwide, Wedgewood Weddings & Events continues to redefine standards, consistently delivering weddings and events that resonate with individuality, elegance, and perfection.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

More From This Author
Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over Operations at Croft Downtown, Reinforcing Downtown Phoenix's Wedding Industry
Bride's Act of Generosity Turns Cancelled Wedding into Heartwarming Celebration for Special Needs Community
Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over La Jolla Cove Hotel's Coveted Rooftop Venue
View All Stories From This Author