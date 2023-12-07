Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Named Best of Kentucky in Nursing and Rehabilitation
Local, Senior Living Community Wins Prestigious Statewide Award
Our staff works hard to ensure we are offering a high level of care while maintaining a very comfortable and familial environment for every resident that we are honored to serve”ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, November 16, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities/Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KAHCF/KCAL) honored the top long-term care facilities in Kentucky at their quality awards banquet. Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation was honored to be a part of this elite group of leaders in the industry.
— Jason Armstrong
“We are honored to recognize these deserving providers at the top of their class,” said KAHCF/KCAL Interim President Ruby Jo Lubarsky, “During a tumultuous time of staffing shortages, our providers have faced these challenges with innovation and positivity. Each winner and their team have kept their residents’ quality of life at the heart of their work.”
The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees must possess a CMS star rating of four or higher to apply.
“Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation is honored to receive the Best of Kentucky award in recognition of all the amazing work that we do. Our staff works hard to ensure we are offering a high level of care while maintaining a very comfortable and familial environment for every resident that we are honored to serve,” shared Administrator, Jason Armstrong.
Long-term care providers attended the Annual Meeting & Expo, energized by general sessions challenging them with strategies to cope with stress on the job, hiring and retaining quality staff, and regulatory issues. On November 15, KCAL held its “KCAL Day” for Assisted Living Communities. More than 100 vendors exhibited during the expo showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.
About KAHCF/KCAL
Established in 1954, the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities (KAHCF) is the trade association that represents the proprietary and nonproprietary nursing facilities and personal care homes across the Commonwealth. Kentucky Center for Assisted Living (KCAL) was established in 2018. One of the state affiliates of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, KAHCF/KCAL provides a wide variety of services to member facilities including legislative and regulatory activities, professional development, statewide recognition programs, publications, media relations, research, and advocacy relations.
