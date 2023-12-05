Fortuna Junior Academy Holding Annual Holiday Craft Sale and Fundraiser December 10

This is a press release from the City of Fortuna:

Daniel Jeronimo-Alejandro, a student at Fortuna Junior Academy, harvesting sweet corn at school to share with his family.

Fortuna Junior Academy’s Agriculture Education Program will hold its annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale Fundraiser on Sunday, December 10 from 10 am to 4pm, at Fortuna Ace Hardware and Garden Center.

The sale provides an opportunity to purchase handcrafted Christmas ornaments, gifts, and decor with an emphasis on natural, repurposed, unique and locally made items. There will also be homemade goodies for sale, with several items made with produce grown at the school.

The Junior Academy’s Annual Holiday Craft Sale proceeds provide major funding for the school’s interdisciplinary farm-to-school, regenerative agriculture projects, as well as making handcrafted gifts and treats available for those looking to shop locally.

Regenerative agriculture focuses on sustainable food and farming practices that help improve the water cycle and enhance farm soil health. The interdisciplinary nature of the agriculture program at the Academy means that as many subjects as possible are wrapped into the farming opportunities, from math and history, to woodworking and 3D modeling, to food preparation and preservation, and many other overlapping topics.

As a small, private Christian school, funding is a constant burden. Fortuna Junior Academy’s Agriculture Education program relies heavily on donations to continue to operate.

Donations can be mailed to: Fortuna Junior Academy, Attn: Treasurer, 1200 Ross Hill Road, Fortuna CA 95540. Material donations as well as volunteers are always welcome. To learn how you can help, please visit https://www.fortunajunioracademy.org