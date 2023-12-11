Neology’s 7204 Toll Road RFID Reader Achieves E-ZPass® Interagency Group Certification
NEOLOGY’S TOLL ROAD 7204 RFID READER IS FIRST READER TO RECEIVE CERTIFICATION FROM E-ZPASS FOR BOTH READ AND WRITE USAGE ACROSS ALL INTERAGENCY GROUP PROTOCOLSCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, Inc., a global tolling technology innovator that partners with customers to [re]imagine mobility is pleased to announce the certification of its 7204 RFID toll road tag reader by the E-ZPass Group Technical Committee. This makes Neology’s 7204 RFID Reader the only reader on the market that has been certified for tri-protocol usage with both read and write capability across all three protocols (ISO 18000-63/6C, TDM, SEGO) at the same time. The E-ZPass Interagency Group’s certification process utilized both traditional plaza and modern open road tolling installations and processed approximately 30,000+ total tag transactions.
Certification helps pave the way for national interoperability. The E-ZPass Group is composed of more than 48 member agencies across 20 states, with more than 53 million transponders in use. Agencies adopting the 7204 multi-protocol reader ensure their technology is interoperable with E-ZPass and many regional agencies across the United States.
“Neology’s reader certification offers E-ZPass agencies additional equipment options that have been tested and certified to achieve the E-ZPass Group’s exacting and industry leading performance requirements, ” says PJ Wilkins, Executive Director of the E-ZPass Group. “We welcome the additional choices our agencies now have in selecting high-performing equipment as we advance toward national interoperability of electronic tolling systems.”
“This is a milestone for Neology,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and CEO. “We can now assist E-ZPass agencies as they migrate to tri-protocol usage, enabling national interoperability. This provides a better toll road payment experience for road users and could improve revenue capture for the agencies.”
“As a third-generation multi-protocol reader, the 7204 reader continues Neology’s trend of industry leading performance,” says Steve Haddix, Neology SVP and General Manager North America. “The reader’s expanded port spacing improves installation and maintenance efficiency; inline antennas benefit agencies with limited space for site installation; it is environmentally certified (IP66 rated) for mounting outdoors, which could eliminate the expense of protective cabinets. These improvements enable agencies using our technology to increase performance and reduce cost. We look forward to working with agencies across the IAG to demonstrate the advantages of partnering with Neology for their AVI needs.”
About Interagency Group (IAG): The Interagency Group (IAG), also known as E-ZPass Group, is comprised of toll entities across 20 states that operate the extremely successful E-ZPass electronic toll collection program. It is the world leader in toll interoperability, with over 53 million E-ZPass devices in circulation.
