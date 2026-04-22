Bradley H. Feldmann, of Neology, named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest finalist by EY US

Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman & CEO, Neology - named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Pacific Southwest finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman and CEO of Neology, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Pacific Southwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.An independent panel of judges selected Bradley based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.“This recognition is meaningful because it represents the progress Neology has made as a team,” Bradley H. Feldmann said. “We’ve challenged ourselves to think bigger, move faster, and stay focused on building mobility solutions that truly serve communities. I’m proud of what our people have accomplished and grateful to our customers and partners who continue to put their confidence in us.”Founded in 1998, Neology is a global smart mobility technology company delivering AI‑driven tolling, automated vehicle identification, digital payments, and open‑platform mobility solutions. The company partners with transportation agencies, roadway operators, and governments worldwide to modernize infrastructure, improve safety, and enable more efficient, data‑driven mobility systems across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia‑Pacific.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.This year’s Pacific Southwest finalists represent Southern California (San Diego and Orange County), Arizona, and Nevada across all industries.Regional award winners will be announced on June 6, 2026 during a special celebration in Orange County and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum , where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors: Vaco; Gold sponsors: ADP, Big Picture, Cooley (San Diego market) and Stradling (Orange County market) and Silver sponsors: Pierpont Communications (Arizona market).About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Yearcompetition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

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