Neology Powers Humber Bridge with AI-Driven Free-Flow Tolling for Smarter Mobility

Advanced detection and payment technologies deliver seamless, future-ready travel across the iconic landmark

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility, today announced the successful deployment of a next-generation tolling solution at the Humber Bridge in the United Kingdom. The Humber Bridge has completed the installation of a state-of-the-art multi-lane free-flow tolling system, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey toward smarter, more efficient transportation infrastructure.Delivered as a fully turnkey solution, Neology provided all system components from advanced roadside equipment and AI-powered vehicle classification to the back-office platform, customer payment channels, and mobile applications. With the system preconfigured, installed, and tested by Neology in close collaboration with Humber Bridge staff, the project benefited from strong joint execution, helping accelerate rollout while supporting efficient operations.The advanced system, now fully installed and tested, is live, enabling customers to drive free-flow across the iconic Humber Bridge. Leveraging AI-enhanced vehicle detection and classification technologies, combined with a new mobile app and website for payments, the system is designed to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and enhance the travel experience for thousands of daily commuters and visitors.Powered by Neology’s neoForce™ cameras and neoClass™ detection system, the solution accurately identifies vehicles and calculates the correct toll for each crossing. Transactions are managed through neoBoss™, Neology’s robust back-office platform, which offers flexible payment options for both regular and occasional users. Drivers have multiple payment options, including credit/debit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, cheque, bank transfer, or with cash at designated nationwide outlets. Additional features include call center support, incident management, and a user-friendly payment website and app for account management.Humber Bridge’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Arundel said “Humber Bridge Toll is a much-improved payment system for Humber Bridge users, whether they choose to pay automatically via an account or manually for each crossing”“It significantly builds on existing options by introducing a more user-friendly payment website, a dedicated app, and expanded payment methods, including PayPoint locations and phone support.”Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “This project demonstrates how advanced tolling technology can transform mobility. By combining AI-driven vehicle detection with flexible payment solutions, we’re helping drivers save time, reduce congestion, and enjoy a seamless travel experience across one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks.”The new system is part of a broader initiative to modernize the Humber Bridge’s infrastructure and aligns with the UK’s national goals for smart mobility and sustainable transport. About Humber Bridge : When it was officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on July 17, 1981, the Humber Bridge was the largest single-span suspension bridge in the world. Its completion was the culmination of decades of work to connect the core economic regions located on both sides of the Humber without the need for a ferry or a drive of up to 80 miles. In 1959 a viable bridge crossing became a reality with the granting of the 1959 Humber Bridge Act and work began on construction in 1972. It took 9 years and thousands of workers to complete the construction project. Today, the Humber Bridge plays a vital role in helping the region to reach its full potential, supporting over 30,000 crossings per day, and saving drivers millions of miles and hours. With the award of this contract in 2023, the Humber Bridge enters a new era, and its users will experience a new level of frictionless travel experience that will positively benefit everyone who uses it. About Neology : Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

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