Neology Launches Next-Gen neoPass™ UHF Toll Tags with OmniAir Certification for Unmatched Compliance and Reliability

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a recognized leader in tolling technology solutions, proudly announces the release of its advanced neoPass™ UHF toll tag, now OmniAir and E-ZPass InterAgency Group Certified for interoperability and compliance. This next-generation design delivers superior accuracy, reliability, and security for tolling operations across the nation. The neoPass brand encompasses Neology’s full portfolio of certified toll tags, giving agencies and customers confidence that every tag meets the highest standards for interoperability, compliance, and reliability.One of the most significant challenges for delivering these new tags based on the latest generation of high-sensitivity 6C chips is maintaining full compliance with the 6C TOC standard. Neology’s deep technology knowledge, along with extensive simulation and validation, were utilized to create these designs.“Our focus was on solving real-world challenges for toll operators,” said John Miller, VP Global Product Development & Strategy. “By maintaining strict compliance with read range requirements, we’ve minimized the risk of skip reads and cross-lane reads, which translates to smoother operations and fewer headaches for customers.”To address another important issue, the new tag incorporates bit flip correction technology. Bit flip occurs when a single bit incorrectly changes, potentially causing inaccurate transactions and incorrect charging. The new chip design includes a larger memory base with redundant bits, enabling automatic self-correction without user intervention. This innovation ensures virtually error-free reading of tag information by the reader.“Bit flip errors have been a rare but persistent issue in tolling,” explained John Miller. “Our new chip architecture addresses this head-on, while also adapting to the higher performance of the current generation of chips, ensuring that transactions are accurate and reliable every time.”Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman and CEO, added, "This represents an important step forward in tolling technology. By focusing on compliance and reliability, we’re helping operators and customers feel confident in the performance of their systems."The OmniAir Certification further validates the tag’s interoperability and adherence to industry standards, giving tolling agencies confidence in its performance.About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.