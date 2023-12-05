CBP officers seize $1 million in cocaine at Roma Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of cocaine in a single enforcement action over the weekend.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain their vigilance and discovered a significant quantity of cocaine,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “Our CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to upholding the border security mission and this seizure reflects that dedication, tenacity and experience.”

Packages containing 80 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Roma International Bridge, when CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle arriving from Mexico. The four-door sedan was referred for a canine and physical examination, resulting in the discovery of 29 packages containing a total of 80.47 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,073,825

CBP seized the narcotics. Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver and are investigating the seizure.

