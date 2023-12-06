1TCC™ Expands Global Reach with Key Additions of Sabyasachi Mohapatra and Dr. Mangesh Gharfalkar to the Leadership Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC™, a leading platform for innovative inventory management solutions, announced the recruitment of two seasoned professionals Sabyasachi Mohapatra, as Managing Director, APAC Operations, and Dr. Mangesh Gharfalkar, as Executive European Business Development Advisor, reinforcing the company's commitment to global excellence.
Sabyasachi Mohapatra brings a wealth of expertise in Trade & Supply Chain Finance to 1TCC™. With a distinguished career spanning across globally renowned trade banks such as Standard Chartered, Bank of America, Mizuho, and HSBC, Mohapatra has excelled in roles ranging from Sales to Risk Distribution. His innovative drive was evident as he led a Trade FinTech in Asia, significantly growing its client portfolio. Now, Mohapatra is poised to contribute to the Inventory side of Working Capital Finance at 1TCC™, further elevating the company's position in the APAC region.
Mohapatra said, “I’m excited to join hands with TCC, a premier Silicon Valley based company with the world's best Supply Chain professionals in 1TCC™ under one roof, focusing on the ‘Inventory’ side of working capital and helping businesses globally via its ‘capital-as-a-service’ platform, 1TCC™.”
Dr. Gharfalkar, is a distinguished business development professional with over 35 years of experience in secondary steel products manufacturing, metals trading, business consulting, and research and technology organizations in Europe. Previously, he led Marketing and Sales for Tata Steel's steel strips and profiles division, where he successfully implemented operational performance improvement and waste reduction strategies. Dr. Gharfalkar’s deep understanding of inventory optimization and its impact on working capital and profitability, aligns seamlessly with 1TCC™'s mission to revolutionize these sectors.
Dr. Gharfalkar said, “I’m honoured and thrilled to be associated with TCC as an Executive Business Development Advisor for Europe. TCC is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in supply chain optimization with its integrated 1TCC™ platform. I look forward to being part of this talented team to create a unique value proposition of operational and capital efficiencies.”
These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone for 1TCC™, showcasing its commitment to excellence and global expansion. Leveraging the expertise of Mohapatra and Dr. Gharfalkar, 1TCC™ is well-positioned to deliver capital efficient supply chains, globally.
CEO Sanjay Bonde said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mangesh and Sabyasachi to our team. Their wealth of experience and strategic vision will add tremendous strength to 1TCC™ to continue to deliver capital efficient supply chains to our global clients, propelling 1TCC™ to new heights.”
With a mission to empower businesses with efficient and innovative solutions, 1TCC™ is prepared for continued success as the platform reaches a global scale.
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
