Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Woman

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a woman on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Northeast.

At approximately 10:08 pm, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, First District officers responded to the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Tavonayna Glenn, of no fixed address.

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Bobby Gupton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###