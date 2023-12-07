Braces On Demand Announces Integration with EasyRx
Braces On Demand is now integrated with EasyRx®, enabling orthodontic practices to save time and increase productivity through workflow simplification.
We are thrilled to incorporate Braces On Demand into the EasyRx digital workflow...enabling clinicians to seamlessly integrate 3D printed appliances into their treatment protocols.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces On Demand, a best-in-class online 3D printing platform for in-office production of orthodontic fixed appliances, and EasyRx, a leading provider of universal lab prescription, digital workflow, and 3D software solutions, have joined forces to help orthodontic practices gain significant workflow efficiencies.
“EasyRx is well known in our industry for providing orthodontists with the tools they need to easily manage lab prescriptions digitally,” shared Braces On Demand Founder and CEO, Colin Corey. “We are excited about this integration because of the efficiency improvements that our customers can now experience when managing their fully custom patient prescriptions through EasyRx’s user-friendly, web-based system.”
“We are thrilled to incorporate Braces On Demand into the EasyRx digital workflow. Braces On Demand offers a fantastic solution, enabling clinicians to seamlessly integrate 3D printed appliances into their treatment protocols,” said Todd Blankenbecler, General Manager of EasyRx. “Supporting a wide range of integrations is a key aspect of our strategy to integrate EasyRx into the digital workflow of practices or labs.”
Braces On Demand was founded in 2019 and received FDA-approval the following year. Created with the purpose of developing a web application that would allow orthodontists to easily 3D print customized brackets and fixed appliances in their office, Braces On Demand also delivers cases to orthodontic practices that don’t have 3D printers. To learn more, visit bracesondemand.com or call 516-447-8377.
EasyRx is a revolutionary universal system that allows orthodontists and dentists to design, create, manage, and submit their patients’ appliance prescriptions online to any orthodontic or dental laboratory in the world or in-house lab. Its full suite of design tools allows doctors to manage and create their appliance prescriptions in one single digital location, improving efficiency and evolving toward a paperless environment. For the orthodontic or dental lab, it provides a robust set of tools to manage the lab, from tracking cases, invoicing, and production metrics, to providing and storing all the lab’s prescriptions digitally. To learn more, visit easyrxcloud.com. For EasyRx media inquiries, please contact Austyn Case at austyn.case@practicetek.com.
