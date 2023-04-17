Braces On Demand Tailors Orthodontic Treatment to Individual Patients with BLUEPRINT
Braces On Demand introduces fully customized 3D printed patient-specific braces.
The savings in chair time alone makes BLUEPRINT a must-have for any orthodontic practice that wants to increase both treatment and business efficiency.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces On Demand, a best-in-class online 3D printing platform for in-office production of orthodontic fixed appliances, has created BLUEPRINT, a fully customized, patient-specific bracket system. Powered by OrthoSelect’s DIBS AI, the industry’s preferred precision bracket placement and treatment planning software, BLUEPRINT allows orthodontists to embrace the latest in customized digital technology while gaining workflow efficiencies and ensuring brackets are placed in the ideal position every time.
— Dr. Jep Paschal
“With BLUEPRINT, bonding appointment times are reduced. Patients appreciate the comfort and aesthetics of these braces, and they love that overall treatment time is shortened because bracket repositioning is minimized and finishing appointments are decreased significantly,” shared Dr. Jep Paschal, Braces On Demand’s Chief Clinical Officer. “The savings in chair time alone makes BLUEPRINT a must-have for any practice that wants to increase both treatment and business efficiency.”
“With this new technology, we developed a way to make the perfect bracket for each tooth,” said Braces On Demand Founder and CEO, Colin Corey. “Accurate bracket placement is critical to achieving the desired outcome with any custom bracket system. While indirect bonding trays have been the industry standard for years, we will soon be introducing our Monolithic delivery system for BLUEPRINT that can be printed in-office and will eliminate the need for traditional trays formed over the brackets. We believe Monolithic will be the future of digital indirect bonding.”
Braces On Demand was founded in 2019 and received FDA-approval the following year. Created with the purpose of developing a web application that allows orthodontists to easily 3D print customized brackets and fixed appliances in their office, Braces On Demand is revolutionizing the orthodontic industry and will be exhibiting this month at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session in Chicago. To learn more, visit https://bracesondemand.com/ or call 516-447-8377.
