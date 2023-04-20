Braces On Demand 3D Printing Software for Orthodontists Now Compatible With SprintRay
Braces On Demand signs technology agreement with SprintRay to expand access to in-office production of fixed orthodontic appliances.
SprintRay is proud to partner with Braces On Demand to continue providing industry-leading advances in digital orthodontics.”HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces On Demand, an online 3D printing platform for orthodontists, and SprintRay, a technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems, are pleased to announce compatibility of their two systems. The companies have signed a technology agreement to expand orthodontist’s access to in-office production of fixed appliances.
— Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., SprintRay CEO & Co-Founder
“Most orthodontists are already printing aligners and retainers in their offices. Our agreement with SprintRay will now enable orthodontists to better utilize their in-office capabilities by allowing them to easily print a variety of fixed appliances as needed without having to hold excess inventory,” said Braces On Demand Founder and CEO, Colin Corey. “SprintRay printers are incredibly fast and offer busy offices high production throughput which can significantly improve workflow efficiency.”
“The orthodontic community is one of the fastest adopters of 3D printing technology, transforming highly manual processes into digital, repeatable workflows,” said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. “SprintRay is proud to partner with Braces On Demand to continue providing industry-leading advances in digital orthodontics and chairside dentistry through seamless solutions for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients and build their practices.”
Braces On Demand was founded in 2019 and received FDA-approval the following year. Created with the purpose of developing a web application that allows orthodontists to easily 3D print customized brackets and fixed appliances in their office, Braces On Demand is revolutionizing the orthodontic industry and will be exhibiting this month at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session in Chicago, booth #1747. To learn more, visit www.bracesondemand.com or call/text 516-447-8377.
SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com. For SprintRay media inquiries, please contact press@sprintray.com.
