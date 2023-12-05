ALL MY SONS MOVING AND STORAGE NAMED CONTRIBUTING SPONSOR OF 52ND ANNUAL SEMINOLE HARD ROCK WINTERFEST BOAT PARADE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage (AMS), the nation’s largest privately held moving and storage company with locations throughout South Florida, has been named a contributing sponsor of the 52nd Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. The main event takes place on December 16th along 12 miles of the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

“We are very proud to be a part of this much anticipated world-class holiday event, and to support an organization that brings tremendous joy to the community,” said Katharine Voyles Mobley, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons.

Known as the “Best Show on the H20,” the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade showcases private boats, giant showboats and corporate megayachts adorned with hundreds of thousands of lights, music, entertainment, decorations, celebrities, musical groups, beauty queens and many other exciting entries expected to be viewed by more than one million spectators.

Winterfest, Inc. operates as a non-profit organization 501C4 whose earnings are entirely devoted to the production of the Parade, a variety of events that include a Black Tie Ball, Launch Party, Family Fun Day, and more.

About All My Sons Moving and Storage:

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

# #