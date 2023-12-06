Nashville’s Healthcare Innovation Fund, JSF, Unveils New Cohort

Jumpstart Foundry Broadens Portfolio with Fall 2023 Additions.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), a highly esteemed healthcare innovation fund in the United States, is delighted to announce the unveiling of its latest portfolio additions. The JSF Fall 2023 Cohort comprises 8 companies dedicated to enhancing various facets of the healthcare sector.

The innovations showcased within the cohort address a diverse array of healthcare challenges, encompassing areas such as home health, healthcare AI, digital tools, and more.

“These Fall 2023 investments reflect the top 3.7% of companies that applied for funding from JSF this round. We had an incredible response for funding and partnership from JSF and have introduced 8 new amazing companies to our ever-growing JSF portfolio,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, the parent company of JSF. “These 8, combined with 20 investments earlier in the year from this fund, brings JSF’s active portfolio to more than 150 impressive early-stage healthcare companies.”

Each company in the cohort has been awarded an investment of $150,000 through a standard post-money SAFE note. Additionally, these 8 companies will have the privilege of participating in Jumpstart's exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight, which provides founders with essential resources to enhance their business management skills and deepen their understanding of healthcare industry dynamics and trends.

For further information about Jumpstart Foundry’s Fall 2023 Cohort, please visit our most recent blog post.

Entrepreneurs based in the US, at the early stages of developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, are invited to apply at our apply page.

Accredited investors based in the US who are interested in becoming JSF Limited Partners can find more information at our investor page.

About Jumpstart Foundry:

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment fund headquartered in Nashville, TN, and is recognized as one of Tennessee’s most active venture capital funds.