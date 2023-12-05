Three charged with murder, three others slain, as D.C. fights crime spike

Add to your saved stories Save

D.C. police have charged a man in a June shooting that killed a woman described as “an innocent bystander,” according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court. Bobby Lewis Gupton, 25, is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Tavonayna Povida Glenn, 54. Gupton is among three people charged with murder in the District in the past three days; in that same period, three people were fatally shot in the city.

The arrests and killings come as the District continues to battle a spike in violent crime that has shaken many residents, splintered local officials and drawn congressional scrutiny into the city’s ability to handle public safety. This year, 252 people have been slain in the District, a 32 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022. There have been more killings in a calendar year than the District has recorded since 2002.

Glenn was killed June 28 in a barrage of at least 44 shots in the Carver-Langston neighborhood of Northeast D.C., police said.

Just after 10 p.m. that day, police said, four people fired shots amid rowhouses in a residential neighborhood, and a fifth individual returned fire. Glenn, caught in the crossfire, was hit in the left chest and collapsed on the sidewalk.

Efforts to reach her relatives Monday were not successful.

Many of this year’s D.C. killings are unsolved. As of Monday, police said they had closed 45 percent of homicide cases, most of them by arrests. (Some cases are classified as closed without arrests, for example when the prime suspect is imprisoned in another jurisdiction or is dead.) The 45 percent closure rate is the lowest in at least 16 years.

The day after Glenn was killed, Gupton was arrested on the charge of carrying a pistol without a license. During an interview, detectives asked him whether he had heard about the killing. He shook his head no, according to the affidavit.

He pleaded not guilty to the gun charge and was released in July to await a trial. On Dec. 3, police again arrested him, saying he was one of four people responsible for killing Glenn. No one else has been charged, police said.

Greg Lipper, the lawyer representing Gupton in the gun case, declined to comment on the murder charge. Gupton’s attorney in the homicide case did not respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, police charged Clarence McKnight, 22, in the killing of Brandon Lewis. Lewis, 32, was killed that evening inside a building in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, police said.

In an affidavit filed in Superior Court, police said video shows Lewis running toward McKnight in a cafe area of a building and punching him twice in the face. McKnight then fatally shot Lewis, police said in the affidavit.

A witness told police that the two had fought before the shooting.

In a police interview, McKnight said a fight began when he was using the bathroom inside a building and another person, who was with Lewis, banged on the door. He admitted that he shot Lewis. McKnight’s lawyer did not respond to request for comment.

Also Friday, D.C. police arrested a 21-year-old man in the Nov. 20 killing of Gary Lavon Love III, 29, of Southeast. The suspect, Roy Jordan, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Love was shot in front of a convenience store on South Capitol Street SW. Police said in a court affidavit that Love and Jordan were inside the convenience store but did not interact.

A short time later, police said, Love left the store. Jordan then left and began to fire at him. Love shot back, then was struck by Love’s gunfire and fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Love was pronounced dead the next day.

Antoini Jones, the attorney listed for Jordan in court records, declined to comment.

On Monday, police identified victims of two weekend shootings.

On Saturday afternoon, Michael Hansley, 38, was killed in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, police said. Efforts to reach relatives of Hansley were not successful. Less than 24 hours later, Dionte Claytor, 26, was killed in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE.