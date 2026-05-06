Investiture Ceremony Recap: The Honorable Elana S. Suttenberg

On May 1, 2026, the DC Courts community celebrated the investiture of The Honorable Elana S. Suttenberg as an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. She was sworn in by the Honorable Royce C. Lamberth, Senior Judge of United States District Court and was joined by her family during this momentous occasion.



Judge Suttenberg was nominated in 2025 and brings a distinguished background in public service, policy, and prosecution, including leadership roles within the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Check out her bio.

Watch for a full recap of the event here.