UnifyCloud Announces Expansion of CloudAtlas Platform to Accelerate Migration to Amazon Web Services Beginning in 2024
UnifyCloud announces plans to support cloud migration to AWS beginning in early 2024 as part of its commitment to accelerate and elevate the cloud journey.
Expanding CloudAtlas to support migration to AWS is further proof of our dedication to innovation and bringing the power of the cloud to more businesses through automation.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a leading provider of cloud migration and modernization solutions, today announced it plans to extend the capabilities of its flagship CloudAtlas platform to support migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expansion is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024 and is set to revolutionize the way organizations transition to AWS.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud CTO and Co-Founder
With the ever-increasing demand for cloud migration and modernization solutions, UnifyCloud is committed to empowering businesses by simplifying the complex process of moving their workloads and applications to AWS. CloudAtlas has already earned a reputation for its excellence in cloud assessment, migration, and modernization to Azure and Google Cloud, and this expansion to AWS reaffirms UnifyCloud's dedication to providing comprehensive cloud solutions to its partners.
Key Features of the award-winning CloudAtlas Platform that will be available for migration to AWS beginning in the first quarter of 2024:
Automated Assessment: The enhanced CloudAtlas platform will provide automated assessment and analysis of existing on-premises infrastructure, and applications and databases, providing valuable insights into the feasibility, cost, and technical requirements of migrating to AWS.
Modernization Capabilities: CloudAtlas will offer its trusted modernization recommendations and guidance, enabling organizations to optimize their applications for AWS, improving performance, and cost-effectiveness.
Automated Remediation: UnifyCloud’s game-changing automation of code and schema remediation will be available for AWS. With this capability, CloudAtlas accelerates remediation by providing existing code and modernized code side-by-side for review and approval to speed up remediation by up to 80%, reducing barriers to true modernization while simplifying and democratizing digital transformation.
Cost Estimation: Comprehensive cost estimation tools will help organizations budget and plan their AWS migration and post-migration management, preventing unexpected expenses.
Seamless Migration: UnifyCloud's platform will streamline the migration process, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations, reduced downtime, and an efficient data transfer to AWS.
Compliance and Security: The expanded platform will prioritize compliance and security, ensuring that sensitive data and applications remain secure throughout the migration process.
Scalability: UnifyCloud will provide guidance on leveraging AWS scalability to meet evolving business needs, enhancing flexibility and agility.
UnifyCloud CEO, Marc Pinotti, stated, "The expansion of CloudAtlas to include AWS support demonstrates our commitment to empowering businesses to make the most of the cloud. AWS is a key player in the cloud industry, and we want to make it accessible and efficient for our customers and partners to migrate and innovate in this environment. UnifyCloud is excited to bring its expertise and innovative technology to the AWS community."
UnifyCloud CTO, Vivek Bhatnagar, added "As technology continues to evolve, our commitment remains steadfast: enabling seamless and fast migration for our customers and partners. Expanding CloudAtlas to support migration to Amazon Web Services is further proof of our dedication to innovation and bringing the power of the cloud to more businesses with automation that ensures a smooth, fast and efficient transition."
UnifyCloud's innovative CloudAtlas platform has already empowered thousands of organizations in their journey to Azure and Google Cloud. With this expansion to include AWS migration, businesses will be able to harness the power of all three major clouds with ease, efficiency, and confidence.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. CloudAtlas has been proven effective in more than 3,500 assessments of over 1.7 million VMs, 190,000 databases, and 26,000 applications with over 8 billion lines of code analyzed for cloud migration. CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Microsoft and Google Clouds with support for AWS coming in early 2024. UnifyCloud is a Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, four year Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2023 Modernizing Applications finalist, 2022 Migration to Azure finalist, 2021 Modernizing Applications finalist and 2020 Solution Assessment winner – and was previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
