Michael Pietrack Named New Managing Director at Kaye/Bassman International

PLANO, TX, 75056, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 1, 2023, Kaye/Bassman International Corp., a leading executive search firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Pietrack as a Managing Director within the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruiting practice.

Michael has been recruiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry since 2007. He and his team have successfully placed more than 1,000 Pharmaceutical professionals during that time, leaving an immeasurable positive impact on the industry. Because of this, Michael was recognized as one of Pharma’s 100 Most Inspiring People by PharmaVoice Magazine.

Michael started his recruiting career with The Alpine Group, where he led the Medical Affairs search practice. During that time, Michael earned the prestigious title of #1 Worldwide Solo Recruiter in the MRINetwork, complimented by multiple top-five finishes. In 2015, Michael co-founded a Medical Affairs search firm called TMAC Direct. Under Michael’s leadership, TMAC Direct was named one of the Top US Executive Search Firms by Forbes. His recruiting success and thought leadership led him to being inducted into The Pinnacle Society, an elite group of the top 80 recruiters in North America.

Michael will lead the expansion of Kaye/Bassman’s Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology search practices, which will provide a more robust and deeper offering to our long list of clients.

“Michael is not only one of the most prolific search professionals in the history of our industry but also is someone who makes everyone around him a better person. This feels more like a homecoming. Our entire Starfish family of companies welcomes our newest owner, and we all look forward to writing our next chapter together,” said Jeff Kaye, Co-CEO of Kaye/Bassman International Corp. “Michael’s career has been marked by unparalleled success and adding someone of his caliber to Kaye/Bassman takes our stellar Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology team to a new level.”

"Since meeting Jeff Kaye in 2014, I’ve wanted to find a way to work together," said Michael Pietrack. “I’m thrilled to work alongside Kaye/Bassman’s existing Pharma and Biotech team of high performers. This partnership will take our respective practices to new heights. I can’t wait to get started!”

For more information about the Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology team, please visit:

https://www.kbic.com/recruiting/pharmaceutical-biotechnology

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International specializes in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm is flexible in customizing the process, relationship, and terms to the unique needs and expectations of its clients. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model enables the firm to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for its client’s most urgent and critical hiring needs.

