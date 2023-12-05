TYT is the First to Host all Democratic Challengers to President Joe Biden in Wednesday Debate Coverage
TYT’s debate coverage will feature Democratic Presidential Candidates Marianne Williamson, Cenk Uygur, and Dean Phillips.
TYT proudly stands as the first news network to provide an inclusive forum to all 2024 Democratic Presidential candidates.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s largest progressive news network - will be the first to host all Democratic challengers to current president Joe Biden as part of their coverage of the Fourth Republican Presidential Debate. TYT’s debate coverage will feature Democratic Presidential Candidates Marianne Williamson, Cenk Uygur, and Dean Phillips, giving them a platform to speak about their agenda, policy positions, and respond to the GOP debate in this unique coverage format.
— TYT Head of Programming, Judith Benezra
John Iadarola of The Damage Report will host TYT’s coverage. He shared, “While President Biden and the Democratic National Convention seem dead-set on denying the American people the opportunity to see all of the possible candidates mix it up in a debate, we're happy to hand them the microphone and let them react in real-time as Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and the rest lay out their agenda on the GOP debate stage."
Upholding democracy is part of TYT’s values, and this coverage format is in response to the Democratic establishment not doing anything to ensure that primary candidates are heard. Instead, the party is promoting an unhealthy primary. TYT will take this opportunity to inform voters of their choices and give the megaphone to the primary candidates.
TYT Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “TYT proudly stands as the first news network to provide an inclusive forum to all 2024 Democratic Presidential candidates. Our commitment to dynamic and robust discussions allows them to not only respond to the positions of their Republican counterparts, but also offer their own policy positions–something viewers and voters unfortunately won’t be able to see anywhere else.”
TYT’s coverage will broadcast from their studio in Los Angeles, with Williamson and Phillips joining via Zoom, starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT on TYT.com/Live.
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million monthly views.
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, Local Now, FuboTV, and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
Press Contact: press@tyt.com
Julie Avancena
TYT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube