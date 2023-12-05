Learn to prepare venison jerky with MDC virtual class on Dec. 19

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – What is deer season without deer jerky? Learn how to prepare different types of venison jerky with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19! This class is virtual only.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196909.

“You’ll learn how to make any type of jerky with any type of meat,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sarah Elrod. “We’ll also show you the necessary steps to process wild game yourself.”

Participants will learn how to properly field dress, skin, and butcher a game animal in simple easy-to-follow steps with minimum equipment. Tips on how to make sure your wild game is the best quality possible will also be shared!

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Conservation Educator Sarah Elrod at Sarah.Elrod@mdc.mo.gov.

Find more free programs near you online at mdc.mo.gov.