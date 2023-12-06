Deepen AI Joins Autoware Foundation to Advance Autonomous Technology
This partnership merges expertise to propel safe, pioneering advancements in autonomous tech, shaping a future of reliable and secure autonomous systems.
This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to shaping the future of autonomous vehicles through responsible innovation.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a leading provider of multi-sensor calibration and annotation solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with the Autoware Foundation, taking another step towards providing safe and reliable autonomous technology for all.
With a dedicated focus on safety-centric data lifecycle tools and services, Deepen AI's partnership with the Autoware Foundation is a joint effort aimed at fostering innovation and reliability within autonomous systems. By aligning expertise and resources, both entities aim to contribute to the responsible advancement of autonomous technology, leveraging Deepen AI's insights and innovative approaches alongside the Foundation's commitment to open-source development.
"This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to shaping the future of autonomous vehicles through responsible innovation," said Mohammad Musa, CEO and founder of Deepen AI. "By pooling our expertise, we aspire to contribute to the development of safer and more transparent autonomous technologies."
The Autoware Foundation stands as a key advocate in the field of autonomous driving technology, promoting collaborative development and open-source solutions. Deepen AI's inclusion within the Foundation underlines a joint dedication to enhancing the accessibility and safety of autonomous systems.
“Autoware champions the democratization of autonomous driving technology via open-source development, dedicated to fostering collaborations among leading technology companies, academic/non-profit organizations, and individual contributors. Open source minimizes entry barriers to autonomous driving technology, facilitating its commercial deployment across a diverse array of vehicles and applications" added Shinpei Kato, Chairman of the Board at Autoware Foundation
Deepen AI's collaboration with the Autoware Foundation is part of a broader commitment to safety within autonomous systems. One such initiative is Safety Pool. Developed in collaboration with WMG, University of Warwick, UK, and aligned with the World Economic Forum Safe Drive Initiative, Safety Pool acts as a collaborative framework. Its core objective is establishing standardized procedures and structures for transparent and certifiable safety evaluations of Automated Driving Systems (ADS).
For more information about the collaboration of Deepen AI and Autoware Foundation, please visit https://autoware.org/deepen-ai-joins-the-autoware-foundation/
To learn more about it, meet Deepen AI at CES 2024 at Booth 6279 in LVCC West Hall from January 9 to 12 2024. You can book a meeting using this link.
About Deepen:
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises and start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
About Autoware Foundation:
The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization that hosts the Autoware project, the world’s leading open-source software project for autonomous driving. The Autoware project is built on Robot Operating System (ROS), and through using open source lowers the entry barrier to autonomous driving technology and enables commercial deployment of autonomous driving in a broad range of vehicles and applications.
Autoware democratizes autonomous driving technology through open-source development and is committed to creating synergies among the world’s leading technology companies, academic/non-profit organizations and individual contributors.
For press inquiries: auto@autoware.org
